U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Candy Petticord joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

(23-minute audio)

You’re at home with your husband. It is late Sunday night. You both hear a crash from the front door. Your husband walks into the center of the house before you do. There is a strange woman in the house and he tells her to leave. She attacks him. He fights back. The fight continues so you reach for your gun. You shoot the attacker until she stops fighting. You and your husband back away. You call 911.

Emergency medical services take your attacker to the hospital where she dies. You don’t know who the woman is. She was only 21 years old. You are 69 and your husband is 73 years old. News reports don’t describe your husband’s injuries.

It is Tuesday evening and the sun set a few minutes ago. You’re cleaning your car at the carwash. You have the vacuum in your hand when two strange men walk up to you. You look up at them. The two strangers pull guns out of their pants. They tell you to hand everything over. One of them starts walking around your car.

You own a gun. You have your Michigan concealed pistol license. You are carrying concealed tonight. You present your firearm and shoot the attacker who is closest to you. You turn to shoot the other attacker but he is running away. You back away and call 911 and, after making sure there are no more attackers, you holster your gun before the police arrive. The police find your attacker’s gun next to him. EMS takes him to the hospital where he dies.

Your attacker was 16 years old.

You’re home alone on a Monday night. At least you thought you were alone until you heard someone else walking through your house. You grab your gun and shout, “Who is there?” A stranger comes around the corner and runs at you.

You’re armed. You shoot until the attacker stops. You also shoot yourself in the hand as you push your attacker away from you. You back up and call 911. You put your gun away before the police arrive. EMS finds your attacker in the front of the house. They take both of you to the hospital. You’ll recover, but your hand won’t be the same. You find out that your attacker died in the hospital.

You are not charged with a crime.

It is before sunrise on a weekday. You have some yard work you want to finish before you leave for work. You look up when you hear a crash from inside your house. Your security system says there was movement outside your carport door. You go investigate.

You see a man standing in your kitchen. You shout for him to leave and you run to your bedroom. You grab your handgun and go back into the home. The man runs toward you from the carport door. This time he has a knife in his hands. You shoot him when he reaches the living room. Now he turns around. You go outside and call 911. You’re standing in your driveway when the police arrive.

Police find your attacker in your living room. They disarm him. Emergency medical services take him to the hospital. Your attacker said he was high on methamphetamine and didn’t remember attacking you. He is arrested for first degree burglary and aggravated assault along with his outstanding warrants including violating his parole.

A discussion of each story is at the Self Defense Gun Stories podcast webpage.