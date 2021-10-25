Blackwater Launches Fundraiser to Support Firearms Policy Coalition

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) announced that Concord, North Carolina-based Blackwater Worldwide (Blackwater) is launching a new fundraising program to support FPC’s principled grassroots activism, education, litigation, and research programs. Through this new effort, Blackwater will donate $1 to FPC for every box of its “The Heavy Hitter” 12-gauge shotgun ammunition sold into California through December 31, 2021.

“Blackwater Worldwide believes in what FPC is doing for gun owners and we saw a way to help fund the fight through the sale of our Heavy Hitter Sabots,” said Caleb Clark, Chief Strategy Officer for Blackwater Worldwide. “Our goal is to raise $100,000 or more for FPC to continue its aggressive litigation and advocacy efforts to restore the Second Amendment in California and throughout the United States.” “We are delighted that Blackwater Worldwide is supporting FPC’s fight to defend and advance individual liberty,” said Lauren Hill, FPC’s Director of Corporate Relations. “Thanks to our amazing members and supporters, including the generous leadership at Blackwater, FPC will continue to aggressively defend and advance fundamental, individual rights and Fight Forward for gun owners in California and across the country.”

Organizations and industry partners who wish to learn more about supporting FPC are encouraged to contact Lauren Hill, Director of Corporate Relations, at [email protected]. Ammunition retailers in California who wish to purchase Blackwater’s Heavy Hitter Sabots to support the fundraising effort should contact [email protected].

