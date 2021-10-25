Blackwater Launches Fundraiser to Support Firearms Policy Coalition

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) announced that Concord, North Carolina-based Blackwater Worldwide (Blackwater) is launching a new fundraising program to support FPC’s principled grassroots activism, education, litigation, and research programs. Through this new effort, Blackwater will donate $1 to FPC for every box of its “The Heavy Hitter” 12-gauge shotgun ammunition sold into California through December 31, 2021.
“Blackwater Worldwide believes in what FPC is doing for gun owners and we saw a way to help fund the fight through the sale of our Heavy Hitter Sabots,” said Caleb Clark, Chief Strategy Officer for Blackwater Worldwide. “Our goal is to raise $100,000 or more for FPC to continue its aggressive litigation and advocacy efforts to restore the Second Amendment in California and throughout the United States.”
“We are delighted that Blackwater Worldwide is supporting FPC’s fight to defend and advance individual liberty,” said Lauren Hill, FPC’s Director of Corporate Relations. “Thanks to our amazing members and supporters, including the generous leadership at Blackwater, FPC will continue to aggressively defend and advance fundamental, individual rights and Fight Forward for gun owners in California and across the country.”
Organizations and industry partners who wish to learn more about supporting FPC are encouraged to contact Lauren Hill, Director of Corporate Relations, at [email protected]. Ammunition retailers in California who wish to purchase Blackwater’s Heavy Hitter Sabots to support the fundraising effort should contact [email protected].
Individuals that are interested in joining FPC in the fight against tyranny can become a member of the FPC Grassroots Army for just $25 at JoinFPC.org.
For more on FPC cases and other legal action initiatives, visit FPCLegal.org and follow FPC on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube. FPC and its FPC Law team are the nation’s next-generation advocates leading the Second Amendment litigation and research space. Some FPC legal actions include:
- A challenge to New York City’s ban on handgun carry (Greco v. New York City)
- A merits-stage Supreme Court brief providing the justices with the English history of the right to bear arms in support of a challenge to New York’s unconstitutional “may issue” scheme
- A challenge to California’s ban on so-called “assault weapons” (Miller v. Bonta) that resulted in a post-trial judgment and permanent injunction against the challenged regulations, the first such victory in United States history
- A challenge to the federal ban on the sale of handguns and handgun ammunition to adults under 21 years of age (Reese v. ATF)
- A challenge to Maryland’s ban on so-called “assault weapons” (Bianchi v. Frosh)
- A challenge to California’s handgun “roster”, microstamping, and self-manufacturing ban laws (Renna v. Bonta)
- A challenge to California’s firearm purchase rationing ban (1-in-30 day limit) (Nguyen v. Bonta)
- A challenge to Minnesota’s ban on handgun carry by adults under 21 (Worth v. Harrington)
- A challenge to Illinois’ ban on handgun carry by adults under 21 (Meyer v. Raoul)
- A challenge to Georgia’s ban on handgun carry by adults under 21 (Baughcum v. Jackson)
- A challenge to Tennessee’s ban on handgun carry by adults under 21 (Basset v. Slatery)
- A challenge to Maryland’s ban on handgun carry (Call v. Jones)
- A challenge to Pennsylvania’s ban on handgun carry by adults under 21 (Lara v. Evanchick)
