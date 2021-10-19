CMC Triggers Corp. Signs Laura Burgess Marketing for Public Relations

Fort Worth, Texas (Ammoland.com) – CMC Triggers Corp., a Texas-based, family-owned and operated company designing and producing quality aftermarket gun parts, announce they will be partnering with Laura Burgess Marketing (LBM) to expand awareness of the CMC Triggers brand through a comprehensive strategy of press and writer relations, social media, and other marketing initiatives.

“This past year has been a year of significant changes for CMC Triggers,” Jack Biegel, owner and president, explained. “We are at the point that our marketing efforts need to step up and align with our strategic business goals for the future of the company. Laura Burgess Marketing brings years of experience within the shooting sports industry and we are confident that as part of our team, LBM will help us reach our goals to engage new customers and markets.”

“At LBM, we are excited to work with the CMC Triggers team and help them grow their market share through our industry relations,” Laura Burgess, president of LBM, added. “It is a pleasure to work with this family-owned business and support their marketing efforts.”

CMC Triggers’ AR15/10 Drop-in Trigger is designed to significantly improve the performance and accuracy of the firearm. Combining years of aerospace manufacturing with advanced machining experience, CMC Triggers are built with the highest standards with tolerances of +/-.001. CMC Triggers are designed to function under the most adverse conditions, consistently and reliably. With thousands in the hands of sport shooters, competition shooters, security professionals, law enforcement, and military personnel, customers all agree on a resounding and positive difference in how their gun feels and functions, from the range to the battlefield. CMC Triggers drop-in triggers for the AR15/10 in single and two-stage for several firearm platforms, barrels and firearms parts, all produced and sold with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee and Lifetime Warranty.

LBM will help support press and writer relations, social media programs, as well as evaluate and strategize their upcoming 2022 advertising plans.

Visit CMC Triggers website or follow the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About CMC Triggers Corp.:

CMC Trigger Corp., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the family-owned and operated aftermarket gun parts company is best known for its AR15/10 Original Drop-in Trigger Group. Building on their success in the highly competitive aftermarket gun parts business, CMC continues to introduce new products based on CMC’s state-of-the-art design, experience and knowledge in manufacturing and materials, and precision manufacturing. No product is released to CMC’s customers until it passes our fastidious quality control and relentless testing.

CMC Triggers Corp. is proud to provide our civilian, law enforcement, and military customers with the finest aftermarket gun parts and accessories. CMC offers a 100 Percent Satisfaction Guarantee and Lifetime Warranty on everything we build and sell.

About Laura Burgess Marketing:

Laura Burgess Marketing provides public relations and marketing communications to companies within the law enforcement, tactical, military, shooting sports, and outdoor markets. Laura Burgess, an industry veteran, and staff have over 40 years of combined experience in PR, marketing, social media, and content development. Laura Burgess Marketing’s current client list includes Adept Armor, Big Horn Armory, Cimarron Firearms Company, GALLS, Innovative Forensic Investigations, MasterPiece Arms Inc., Sentry Tactical, and Tasmanian Tiger®. Laura Burgess Marketing is headquartered in Saint Augustine, Florida.