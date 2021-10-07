Daily Gun Deals: Aero Precision AR15 Mid-Length 5.56 Upper Receiver $304.99 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has an Aero Precision AR15 Mid-Length Assembled Upper Receiver that with coupon code “FR4” you can pick it up for $304.99 with FREE Shipping. Compare that to buying the same product directly from Aero if you can find it in stock. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Military-Style Carbine Upper With Enhanced Reliability. This AR-15 5.56mm 16″ Mid-Length Upper Receiver from Aero Precision replicates the standard military M4 upper with one important addition. It has a longer, mid-length gas system that helps slow gas velocity for improved reliability in cycling (over the standard carbine gas system). You get same form-factor as an M4 with reduced risk of M4-type reliability problems. The AR-15 5.56mm 16″ Mid-Length Upper Receiver comes fully assembled, lacking only a charging handle and bolt/carrier group, for shooters who prefer to choose those components to suit your specific needs. The 16″ barrel of high-grade chrome-moly-vanadium carbon steel has a tough, corrosion- and scratch-resistant black QPQ finish (all other steel parts are Parkerized). It’s chambered for 5.56mm NATO military ammunition, so it will safely handle civilian .223 Remington ammo too. Forged 7075 T6 aluminum receiver, hardcoat anodized, matte black

Ejection port cover & forward assist installed

MID-LENGTH gas system

Pinned gas block/front sight base with bayonet lug

.250″ dia. pivot/takedown pin holes

Bolt/carrier group & charging handle NOT included

Twist rate: 1-7 Wrapped around the Aero Precision AR-15 5.56mm 16″ Mid-Length Upper Receiver’s barrel is an extra-length (to cover the longer gas tube) M4-style polymer handguard with a standard A2 flash hider parked up front on the business end.

Related Reviews:

Aero Precision AR15 Mid-Length 5.56 Upper Receiver Deal Cart Check

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!