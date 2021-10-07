Daily Gun Deals: Aero Precision AR15 Mid-Length 5.56 Upper Receiver $304.99 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has an Aero Precision AR15 Mid-Length Assembled Upper Receiver that with coupon code “FR4” you can pick it up for $304.99 with FREE Shipping. Compare that to buying the same product directly from Aero if you can find it in stock. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.
Military-Style Carbine Upper With Enhanced Reliability.
This AR-15 5.56mm 16″ Mid-Length Upper Receiver from Aero Precision replicates the standard military M4 upper with one important addition. It has a longer, mid-length gas system that helps slow gas velocity for improved reliability in cycling (over the standard carbine gas system). You get same form-factor as an M4 with reduced risk of M4-type reliability problems.
The AR-15 5.56mm 16″ Mid-Length Upper Receiver comes fully assembled, lacking only a charging handle and bolt/carrier group, for shooters who prefer to choose those components to suit your specific needs. The 16″ barrel of high-grade chrome-moly-vanadium carbon steel has a tough, corrosion- and scratch-resistant black QPQ finish (all other steel parts are Parkerized). It’s chambered for 5.56mm NATO military ammunition, so it will safely handle civilian .223 Remington ammo too.
- Forged 7075 T6 aluminum receiver, hardcoat anodized, matte black
- Ejection port cover & forward assist installed
- MID-LENGTH gas system
- Pinned gas block/front sight base with bayonet lug
- .250″ dia. pivot/takedown pin holes
- Bolt/carrier group & charging handle NOT included
- Twist rate: 1-7
Wrapped around the Aero Precision AR-15 5.56mm 16″ Mid-Length Upper Receiver’s barrel is an extra-length (to cover the longer gas tube) M4-style polymer handguard with a standard A2 flash hider parked up front on the business end.
Aero Precision AR15 Mid-Length 5.56 Upper Receiver $304.99 FREE S&H
