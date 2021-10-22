Defending Yourself and Your Roommate at Home

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Tony Simon joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

(21-minute audio)

You’re at home on a Saturday evening. It is a few minutes after sunset when you hear someone banging against your door. You go see what is happening. You see a man outside your home. He shoots at you. You’re armed, so you present your firearm and shoot back. You step away from the door and call 911.

You put your gun away and give a statement to the police when they arrive. You show them the bullet holes in your house. The police arrest your wounded attacker in front of your home. EMS transports him to the hospital. Your attacker beat a deputy unconscious earlier today. You know the attacker. He did prison time for molesting children. Later, you learned that your attacker recovered and was taken to jail. The injured deputy died at the hospital.

You’re in your bedroom on a weekday night. You hear your roommate shout from down the hallway. Your roommate is confined to a wheelchair, and is shouting for someone to go away and leave him alone. You grab your gun and go investigate. An adult man with a knife in each hand is threatening your roommate. You shoot the attacker until he runs away. You stay inside and check on your roommate. Then, you call 911.

You and your roommate talk to the police when they arrive. You show them the broken window where the criminal invaded your home. The police find your attacker outside. EMS takes him to the hospital. Your attacker is facing charges of burglary and aggravated assault when he is released from the hospital. You and your roommate are not hurt. You’re not charged with a crime.

It is a little after midnight when you and your roommate hear a crashing sound. You grab your gun and meet your roommate in the hallway. There is a stranger inside your house. The intruder attacks you and your roommate. You shoot until the intruder stops attacking you. You and your roommate back up and call 911.

EMS declared your attacker dead at the scene. EMS transportes you and your roommate to the hospital to treat your injuries. Deputies identify your attacker as a meth addict who used to live at this address before you bought the home. You’d called deputies after the addict walked into your home the day before. The police arrested him, but a judge released him this morning. You’re not charged with a crime.

You’re out partying with your buddy. You meet two women at a club. They want to go somewhere else, and your buddy agrees to drive them. The women are in the back when they ask to pull over and stop. One of the women pulls a gun and points it at your buddy’s head. You’re being robbed. You grab the gun and turn it away from your buddy. You twist the gun out of your attacker’s hands. You fight for the gun and the gun goes off inside the car. Your attacker is wounded. You and your buddy call 911. You hold the other woman at the scene until the police arrive.

You and your buddy tell the police what happened. EMS takes the wounded robber to the hospital. Police arrest her accomplice. She is charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault. Your attacker died at the hospital and her partner is charged with felony murder.

