Design Your Own SIG P320 with SIG Custom Works Concierge Service

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is excited to introduce the SIG Custom Works Concierge Service for a personalized, direct-from-the-factory, completely custom, P320 pistol designed exclusively by you. Using the online P320 Custom Works Studio at sigsauer.com, the SIG Custom Works Concierge Service allows you to easily imagine, create, build, personalize with custom laser engraving, and purchase the P320 that fits your purpose.

“The SIG Custom Works Concierge Service is a truly unique experience. It gives you the freedom to design and build a custom P320 from wherever you are, have it factory-built, and then shipped direct to your dealer. You design it, we build it – it’s that easy. The SIG Custom Works Concierge Service is the ultimate custom experience and there’s something for everyone,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “The process begins with the revolutionary P320 FCU and from there, utilizing the revolutionary P320 studio, the possibilities are endless as you easily mix and match components and parts until you discover the P320 that’s perfect for you, and throughout the process you receive personalized on-on-one, direct service from the SIG Custom Works concierges to guarantee a true custom experience.”

The SIG Custom Works Concierge Service P320 pistols are built to exact customer specifications around the P320FCU. Using the online P320 Studio, a virtual pistol building tool, consumers can choose from a variety of precision-designed, genuine SIG SAUER P320 performance parts and accessories including grip modules, slides, barrels, guides and springs, magazines, and optics. The service also gives you the option to further personalize your pistol with laser engraving to create a truly unique, one-of-a-kind, custom firearm, built just for you. From there, submit, review and purchase your build and the SIG Custom Works Concierge Service team will call to review your build and then personally assemble, test fire, and package your P320 in a premium case with the test target and ship it factory direct to your local dealer.

To start building your SIG Custom Works P320 pistol and begin your Concierge Service experience visit sigsauer.com/concierge-service today.

