EOTECH Supports Operation Recovery’s Critical Mission with $50K Donation

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Afghanistan is in the midst of a crisis. Unknown numbers of Americans and Afghan allies are in desperate need of assistance. Operation Recovery, a group of individuals who served in Afghanistan, vows not to sit idly by while so many lives are in jeopardy. Operation Recovery is a charitable organization that supports the efforts of Task Force Pineapple, a group of U.S. veterans who are working to repatriate American Citizens and Afghan allies by helping fund safe cover, movement, and medical services to injured and displaced people.

All donations, including a major contribution from EOTECH, directly influence operations for the movement of at-risk individuals out of Afghanistan as well as continuing efforts for resettlement and reintegration once back in the United States at the community level. It is expected that Operation Recovery will take on a full spectrum of refugee aid in the coming months and time is of the essence – Operation Recovery’s list of assistance requests has swelled to over 4000 people!

The war in Afghanistan lasted 20 years and has left heroes broken mentally and physically. Some never made it home. Many are still in Afghanistan. EOTECH believes in the time-honored principle of No Man Left Behind. “American patriots and Afghan allies desperately need our help now,” warns Lisa Kemp, EOTECH Director of Marketing. In the true American spirit, EOTECH is donating $50K to Operation Recovery, supporting their grassroots mission of moving people to safety now, as well as the longer-term settlement of our veterans and Afghan allies.

Success stories from Operation Recovery give donors hope and encouragement. Currently, support personnel are caring for over 550 individuals while others are protecting 70+ persons at high risk of reprisal from the Taliban. To date, Operation Recovery has moved over 800 people to safety and there is still a great deal of work left to do amidst many challenges both now and in the future.

Veteran-friendly businesses like EOTECH recognize the urgent need for donations – critical funds that provide transport, food, lodging, medical care, and safety to those within the Task Force Pineapple network. The United States owes its freedom to the sacrifices of its brave military men and women, and now is the time to help veterans, fellow Americans and allies in need. “We hope our contribution to Operation Recovery encourages like-minded businesses and individuals to donate to this time-sensitive operation,” encourages Kemp.

Operation Recovery is incredibly grateful for the support and active involvement from the community. For anyone wishing to contribute, there are many ways to send money. See Operation Recovery’s website (operationrecovery.org) for complete details.

About Operation Recovery

Operation Recovery serves America’s heroes: veterans, first responders, and their families. They provide awareness and support for veterans and first responders through supplies, training, housing, health services and community events, and provide charitable support for distressed Americans located abroad.

About EOTECH

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTECH® designs, manufactures, and markets the original Holographic Weapon Sight (HWS), and designs and distributes Vudu® rifle optics, thermal and night vision systems, and laser devices. EOTech’s full line of professional-grade optics is trusted by the world’s tier-one professionals to deliver unparalleled speed, accuracy, and reliability. Since 1996, EOTech Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS) have been designed, developed, and manufactured in the US. In 2016, EOTECH expanded its optics line by introducing the Vudu line of premium magnified optics designed to cater to the most sophisticated of users. Our exacting standards demand continued focus on product quality, not quantity, ensuring that the highest specifications are not only met, but exceeded. Every optic manufactured is treated as if it will be the one that will face a life and death situation. When there are zero margins for error, there is only one clear choice – EOTECH.

For more information, please visit WWW.EOTECHINC.COM