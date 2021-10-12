EOTECH Vudu 3.5-18x50 SFP Rifle Scope is the Top Choice for Big Game Hunters

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The EOTECH Vudu 3.5-18×50 Second Focal Plane scope may well be the perfect optic for big game hunting. The ideal choice for tack-driving precision, the Vudu 3.5-18x features EOTECH’s XC™ High-Density (HD) glass providing ridiculously clear, sharp-edged images up close, far away and at all points in-between.

The Vudu 3.5-18x provides true color representation that lets a hunter see the difference between similar colors, even at a distance. This ability is especially advantageous when that once-in-a-lifetime elk is standing against a background of brown and tan terrain.

The Vudu 3.5-18’s HC1 reticle provides easy-to-use sub-tensions for precise elevation and windage holds. The scope also features a unique sleep mode that automatically shuts off the illumination after two hours. Battery life is exceptional and is rated at 500 hours of run-time when set at the middle brightness setting, and the scope is powered by (1) easy to find CR2032 battery.

Built on a 34mm lightweight, aircraft-grade aluminum tube, the Vudu 3.5-18x will withstand the rigors of hard hunting, even in extreme conditions and environments.

The easy-to-use tactical turrets are equipped with removable covers to prevent accidental adjustments in the field when moving through brush and harsh terrain. The scope features a side-mounted parallax control and a removable throw lever for effortless magnification adjustments even when the hunter is on the move.

You can count on the Vudu 3.5-18x to get the job done, so the only thing you might stress over is deciding between roast and steaks or sticks and summer sausage.

EOTECH Vudu 3.5-18×50 SFP Scope Technical Specifications

Magnification: 3.5-18x

Focal Plane: Second

Tube Diameter: 34 mm

Objective Diameter: 50 mm

Illuminated: Yes

Battery Type: CR2032

Overall Length: 15.13” (384mm)

Weight: 33.6 oz (952g)

Eye Relief: 3.5x: 3.39-4.02” (86-100 mm) / 18x: 3.46-3.90” (88-99 mm)

Field-of-View: (@100 yds) 3.5X: 30.2 ft (9.2 m) / 18X: 5.9 ft (1.8 m)

EOTECH Vudu 3.5-18×50 SFP Scope Reticle Specifications

Adjustment Graduation Per Click: 0.25 MOA

Adjustment Graduation Per Rotation: 25 MOA

Total Elevation Travel: 100 MOA

Total Windage Travel: 80 MOA

Included in the Box

Vudu® 3.5-18×50 SFP Rifle Scope

Operator Manual

Reticle Manual

Throw Lever

Sunshade

Lens Cleaning Cloth

Battery

MSRP: $1,599.00

