U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Grey Man Tactical is proud to announce the introduction of the Vehicle Hunting Gun Rack RMP Package, the perfect setup to safely secure your hunting gear, accessories, rifles, shotguns, and bows. Head out on your next hunt with peace of mind knowing your favorite gear will be organized and easily protected.

Hunters are always looking for ways to safely secure their gear during travel. The Vehicle Hunting Gun Rack RMP does just that. Made from injected molded glass-filled nylon, the RMP offers the rugged durability, sag-resistant, American-made craftsmanship that hunters are looking for.

The Vehicle Hunting Gun Rack RMP Package is just $299.00 and includes the following items (valued at $375.00 if bought separately):

Vehicle Hunting Gun Rack RMP

15.25 X 25 RMP

Top & Bottom Buckle Strap

Helmet/Backpack Hook

8” Velcro Cinch Strap x2

12” Velcro Cinch Strap x2

Buttstock Cup Kit

Extension Bracket

Handguard Clamp

Utility Pouch

For more information on the Vehicle Hunting Gun Rack RMP, please visit: www.greymantactical.com

In addition to the Vehicle Hunting Gun Rack RMP, Grey Man Tactical is pleased to announce a sponsorship with the popular hunting show, Struttin Buck. Since 2008, Struttin Buck has produced some of the most creative imagery and production captured, making them one of the most-watched shows in outdoor television.

“I am thrilled to partner with the fine folks at Struttin Buck. Their dedication to family, country, and overall respect for conservation made them the perfect partnership for Grey Man Tactical,” said Paul Capdepon, CEO – Grey Man Tactical. “Grey Man Tactical provides quality, American Made products used by our men and women protecting this country. Their product offers a safe and secure way to travel with all your gear. Every hunter should be using Grey Man Tactical for their gear,” said Heath Graham – Struttin Buck.

About Grey Man Tactical:

In 2012, Paul Capdepon lived in an area where he preferred the contents of his personal gear to not be known. He carried a nondescript commuter-style backpack and wanted the ability to organize EDC-type gear. Not finding a suitable option, Paul decided to adapt the traditional MOLLE-style grid and designed the first Rigid MOLLE Panel to insert into any backpack with a 15″ laptop sleeve.

After receiving interest in the Rigid MOLLE Panel Paul had made for his own gear, he decided to launch a basic website in 2014 to begin selling them. Paul worked with local manufacturers from his home state of Louisiana as the demand for expanding the range of RMP sizes quickly increased. GMT has performed extensive testing and evaluations in the most adverse and demanding conditions. GMT then incorporated customer feedback to optimize performance in creating a dependable organizational platform.

The RMP Series has since been utilized by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies – specifically the DOS, DOJ, DHS, FBI, USMS, USBP, NYPD, and LAPD to US Armed Forces, including the US Army, USAF, USN, USMC, USCG, and USSOCOM – with implementation in missions assigned across Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and surrounding areas of operation. As a result, the RMP Series has yielded over 1,000 Five Star Reviews in our efforts to make critical gear rapidly accessible.

It is our ongoing passion to serve the prepared citizens, outdoorsmen, Law Enforcement, First Responders, and Armed Forces communities, and we look forward to continuing to create gear that enables you to perform at the highest standard.

For more information, please visit: www.greymantactical.com