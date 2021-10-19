Tactical Deals: Kershaw Fraxion Drop Point Folding Knife, just… $18.00 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has a sale on the Kershaw Fraxion Drop Point Folding Knife at just $18.00 with FREE shipping after code “FREESHIPPING”. That is 70% OFF the MSRP and a great price on a reliable folder.

Kershaw Fraxion Drop Point Folding Knife Kershaw and Danish knife and toolmaker, Jens Ansø teamed up to create a handsome knife just right for the knife user who prefers a contemporary look. This slim, sleek design weighs in at a “Fraxion” of the weight of other comparable knives—under 2 ounces. Great size, super-sharp, super lightweight for easy carry.

8Cr13MoV blade takes a sharp edge and is easy to re-sharpen when needed; BlackWash blade finish adds blade protection, hides scratches.

Lightweight handle of all-weather tan G10 with a carbon fiber overlay.

Opens manually with KVT ball-bearing system and built-in flipper. The lighter weight is thanks to the streamlined design as well as to the light-yet-strong G10 handles with a handsome carbon fiber overlay.

