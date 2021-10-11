Gun Gear: LA Police Gear Men’s Urban Ops Tactical Pants just… $29.99 a pair!

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- LA Police Gear has its best-selling La Police Gear Men’s Urban Ops Tactical Pants on sale for just… $29.99. That is 27% OFF the MSRP. Don’t see the Inseam you like? Then get a longer length and you can easily have them hemmed.

Urban Ops Tactical Pants

These pants are the byproduct of years of producing high quality, tactical pants that don’t break the bank. The Urban Ops Pants offer an improved fit and ultra-lightweight material, while still being tough, durable, and most of all useful. The pocket configuration has been optimized to let you access the gear you need quickly, and the brass locking YKK zipper and metal tac-stud have been put through the ringer to make sure they won’t fail you. The Urban Ops Pants are constructed from a lightweight yet resilient 65% polyester and 35% cotton rip-stop fabric, and include an elastic waistband so you are as comfortable as possible all day. The articulating knees and Gusseted crotch make these pants a great choice for those always on the move. These pants are formally referred to as the Shrike Pants, but due to the name sounding similar to another pant, we decided to change the name. Sorry for any confusion! Features: 65% Polyester/35% Cotton rip-stop fabric

Fabric Weight: 7.5 oz.

Cargo Pockets w/LAPG pass through

Single front slip-pocket

Slip Back Pockets

Front pockets optimized for knife or flashlight clip

Articulating Knee

Elastic Waistband

YKK Locking Brass Zipper

Brass Tac-Stud closure – extremely reliable and tough

6 belt loops – accommodates most belts up to 2 inches (belt not included)

Gusseted Crotch

Slanted Cargo Pocket Flaps For Seated Access

22 individual bartacks to increase strength Please Note:While the fit may vary from person to person, these pants are measured to the waist size, and the elastic waistband provides a 1″ stretch. If you will be tucking in your shirt or using an Inside the Waistband holster we recommend going up 1 to 2 sizes to compensate for the needed space.

All LA Police Gear Men’s Urban Ops Tactical Pants are well-reviewed:

