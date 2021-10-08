Midwest Industries Announces Release of New Side Folding Extruded Stock

Midwest Industries Announces Release of New Side Folding Extruded Stock
Midwest Industries Announces Release of New Side Folding Extruded Stock

U.S.A.-(AmmoLand.com)- Midwest Industries announced today that it has released a new Side Folding Extruded Stock for rifles with Picatinny rails.

The Side Folding Extruded Stock from Midwest Industries takes design cues from traditional AK-47 triangular stocks, adding on modern features and functions for enhanced usability. The skeletonized body and ergonomically curved top surface create a comfortable operating experience, while the rigid triangular design with a tight lock up offers the stability of a fixed stock. The compact folding action simplifies storage and transportation.

“This all-in-one folding stock is a game changer for any rifle with a Picatinny rail–not just the AK-47,” said Troy Storch, Owner of Midwest Industries. “We’ve taken a classic look and modernized it with features and functions that shooters are looking for.”

The Midwest Industries Side Folding Extruded Stock incorporates the following features:

  • Heavy-duty side-folding mechanism constructed from 4140 heat-treated steel
  • Full-length locking lug for maximum strength
  • Solid positive lock up in both positions
  • Steel clamp with large surface engagement
  • Can be configured to right- or left-folding
  • Curved top surface for a comfortable cheek weld
  • Features 5 QD sling attachments

About Midwest Industries

Midwest Industries is an industry-leading manufacturer of quality tactical firearms, including firearm products and accessories that support a diverse selection of rifle platforms. Midwest Industries’ products can be found in the hands of discerning shooters worldwide. For additional information, visit midwestindustriesinc.com. Midwest Industries logo

