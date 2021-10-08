Midwest Industries Announces Release of New Side Folding Extruded Stock

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Midwest Industries announced today that it has released a new Side Folding Extruded Stock for rifles with Picatinny rails.

The Side Folding Extruded Stock from Midwest Industries takes design cues from traditional AK-47 triangular stocks, adding on modern features and functions for enhanced usability. The skeletonized body and ergonomically curved top surface create a comfortable operating experience, while the rigid triangular design with a tight lock up offers the stability of a fixed stock. The compact folding action simplifies storage and transportation.

“This all-in-one folding stock is a game changer for any rifle with a Picatinny rail–not just the AK-47,” said Troy Storch, Owner of Midwest Industries. “We’ve taken a classic look and modernized it with features and functions that shooters are looking for.”

The Midwest Industries Side Folding Extruded Stock incorporates the following features:

Heavy-duty side-folding mechanism constructed from 4140 heat-treated steel

Full-length locking lug for maximum strength

Solid positive lock up in both positions

Steel clamp with large surface engagement

Can be configured to right- or left-folding

Curved top surface for a comfortable cheek weld

Features 5 QD sling attachments

Visit the Midwest Industries website for more information: Side Folding Extruded Stock.

About Midwest Industries

Midwest Industries is an industry-leading manufacturer of quality tactical firearms, including firearm products and accessories that support a diverse selection of rifle platforms. Midwest Industries’ products can be found in the hands of discerning shooters worldwide. For additional information, visit midwestindustriesinc.com.