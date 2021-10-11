Midwest Industries Announces Release of New UZI Pro Stock Adaptor

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Midwest Industries announced today that it has released a new stock adaptor for UZI Pro firearms.

The UZI Pro Stock Adaptor securely and easily mounts onto the rear of the receiver, allowing shooters to customize their UZI Pro like never before with aftermarket collapsible stocks, braces, and other Picatinny rail attachments.

“Like all Midwest products, our UZI Pro Stock Adaptor is built to withstand a lifetime of use,” said Troy Storch, Owner of Midwest Industries. “It’s proudly made in the USA by American workers.”

The Midwest Industries UZI Pro Stock Adaptor incorporates the following features:

Easy installation

Made to fit IWI US UZI Pro firearms

Constructed from Hard Coat Anodized 6061 Aluminum

Adds section of Picatinny rail to back of receiver for stocks, arm braces, and sling adaptors

Made in the USA

Visit the Midwest Industries website for more information: UZI Pro Stock Adaptor.

About Midwest Industries

Midwest Industries is an industry-leading manufacturer of quality tactical firearms, including firearm products and accessories that support a diverse selection of rifle platforms. Midwest Industries’ products can be found in the hands of discerning shooters worldwide. For additional information, visit midwestindustriesinc.com.