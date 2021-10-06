U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Nightstick, a global manufacturer of innovative, professional lighting products is pleased to announce two new full-size LED handgun weapon lights, model TWM-30 in black and model TWM-30F in olive drab green. Both weapon lights feature law enforcement-adopted intuitive single-motion switches for momentary and constant-on operation, leveraging the same tactile click actuation industry-leading experts have come to know in popular Nightstick TCM-550XL Series compact weapon lights.

NightStick TWM-30

Both TWM-30 and TWM-30F feature a precision-machined reflector that focuses its intense, 1200-lumen beam to illuminate objects up to 194 meters (636 feet) away. In addition to optimal beam distance, the engineered reflector creates a precise hot spot of light with a clear and even corona for added illumination of peripheral objects.

A run time of 1.75 hours from two included CR123 batteries provides reliable illumination during critical low-light threat identification and target discrimination. Weighing in at 5.4 ounces, the aircraft-grade aluminum body is rated as IP-X7 waterproof. Featuring new radially-machined cooling fins on the bezel, the TWM-30 is 30% brighter than the previous model while running 11% cooler. Both weapon lights feature a user-programmable ‘safe mode’ battery lockout, eliminating battery drain from unintended activation during transportation. Both lights also come equipped with a programmable strobe ON/OFF mode.

“Based on feedback from both major law enforcement agencies and gun owners, we saw the consensus and need for a handgun light that generated more illumination than our single CR123 products that also provided intuitive rear-facing switches for easy reach and activation, says Brian Whalen, Marketing Manager for Nightstick Public Safety Division. “Leveraging the success of our single-motion dual switches seen on compact TCM-550XL and TCM-550XL-GL models, we created these two new full-size weapon lights to provide law enforcement and handgun owners a more powerful and instinctual weapon light solution for target and background identification when life depends on light”

Ready to install out of the box with a pre-installed modular rail insert for the most common duty handguns, these TWM-30 Series Weapon Lights are a confirmed fit on more than 140 handguns and designed to fit most weapon light holsters from major manufacturers. Also included are four additional handgun-specific inserts, an Allen wrench, and two CR123 lithium batteries.

The TCM-30 and TWM-30F are both backed by a limited lifetime manufacturer warranty. To learn more, please visit https://www.nightstick.com/.





