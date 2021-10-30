Ohio: Contact Your State Rep in Support of Constitutional Carry

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, the House Government Oversight Committee passed Constitutional Carry legislation, House Bill 227. The measure will soon be placed on the House Calendar and your State Representative needs to hear from you now! Please contact your State Representative and urge them to SUPPORT House Bill 227.

House Bill 227 allows a law-abiding adult who is at least 21 years of age, and legally allowed to possess a firearm, to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have the right to self-defense without government red tape or delays.

Again, please contact your State Representative and urge them to SUPPORT House Bill 227.

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org