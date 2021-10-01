Ohio: Update On Emergency Powers Legislation Committee Hearing

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Tuesday, September 28th, the Ohio House Government Oversight Committee heard bill sponsor testimony on House Bill 325, Emergency Powers legislation.

Sponsored by Representative Scott Wiggam (R-1), House Bill 325 declares firearm possession, transportation, carrying, commerce, and training range access, as well as hunting and fishing, to be life-sustaining, essential activities. Both local and state government authorities are prohibited from infringing upon these rights under the guise of a declared emergency, either on a local or state level. Further, the legislation provides legal recourse for people who experience unjust infringements on these essential rights.

Representative Wiggam’s testimony can be read here.

We are expecting a second hearing for HB 325 to be scheduled in the next two weeks.

