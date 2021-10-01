RCBS, Champion and Hoppe’s Continue GAP Grind Sponsorship

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- RCBS, the leading manufacturer of ammunition reloading equipment for rifles and pistols, along with Champion Traps & Targets and Hoppe’s, is pleased to announce that the three Vista Outdoor brands have once again teamed up to sponsor the GA Precision/Bushnell “GAP Grind” Pro/Am.

Widely known as the largest and most sought-after precision rifle match in the world, the 2021 GAP Grind/Bushnell Pro/Am will be hosted by K&M Precision Rifle Training October 1-3 at the K&M Shooting Complex in Finger, Tennessee. In association with the Precision Rifle Series (PRS), the competition will include individual and team awards for both amateurs and professionals.

Pro shooters representing RCBS, Champion, and Hoppe’s will be competing throughout the weekend’s events, and the three brands will also bring a variety of products for competitors to see firsthand. This year, RCBS released two new powder dispensers, the ChargeMaster Link and ChargeMaster Supreme . The Link is built off the rock-solid load cell and electronics found in the popular RCBS ChargeMaster Lite, but now offers best-in-class Bluetooth technology to make reloading easier than ever. The Supreme also features Bluetooth as well as feedback loop algorithms and automatic adjustments as part of its exclusive “Learn Mode” function that helps to make reloading easier than ever.

Products from all three brands will be heavily featured on the prize table and attendees at this year’s match are encouraged to stop by the booth and talk with brand representatives about their personal reloading and gun care needs.

For more information on RCBS, Champion, or Hoppe’s products, visit rcbs.com , championtarget.com , and hoppes.com . For additional information on the GAP Grind, go to kmprecisionrifletraining.com .

About RCBS

RCBS has dedicated itself to the craft of reloading ammunition since it was founded in 1943. RCBS started with one simple bullet die and has grown into the leading manufacturer of reloading equipment for rifles and pistols. Reloading is an exact process with tight tolerances. It requires precision and skill to be done correctly. That’s why RCBS makes state-of-the-art products – everything from press dies, shell holders, powder measures, and priming products. All are backed by RCBS’s industry-leading reputation to give you a premium reloading experience. RCBS: Precisioneered Reloading.