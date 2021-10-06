RCBS ChargeMaster Supreme Accelerates Accurate Reloading

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- RCBS, the leading manufacturer of ammunition reloading equipment for rifles and pistols, has announced the introduction of the new ChargeMaster Supreme powder dispenser. Taking reloading to the next level, the ChargeMaster Supreme combines RCBS precision with automatic adjustments and Bluetooth compatibility to make reloading easier than ever.

RCBS ChargeMaster Supreme

The RCBS ChargeMaster Supreme features a Proprietary Learning Mode which uses a unique feedback loop and algorithms to automatically adjust dispensing speeds and stop points. This two-minute process allows the Supreme to learn the unique characteristics of the powder being dispensed. Once it has been running, normal-sized charges will typically dispense in less than 15 seconds.

“The Chargemaster Supreme is the next evolution in powder dispenser technology,” said Will Hemeyer, Sr. Product Manager for RCBS. “Our patent-pending learn process is quick, efficient, and easy to use. This function makes sure your powder throws are optimized to the powder you are using, plus the process only takes a few minutes to run and once it does your dispense times are significantly reduced. The Chargemaster Supreme is sure to be the only dispenser most handloaders will need on their bench.”

In addition, the ChargeMaster Supreme is Bluetooth compatible, which allows the user to dispense charges and operate the dispenser hands-free from their phone with the newly redesigned RCBS app. The updated app also offers a virtual reloading bench, a comprehensive load data log, and convenient access to the technical service team to help answer any technical questions a hand-loader might have.

The ChargeMaster Supreme boasts 0.1-grain accuracy and a 1500-grain load cell capacity. The unit can run on an external battery, meaning reloaders can operate it at home or in the field without being tied to power cords.

The ChargeMaster Supreme has an MSRP of $499.95. For more information or to view other RCBS reloading products, visit RCBS.com .

About RCBS

RCBS has dedicated itself to the craft of reloading ammunition since it was founded in 1943. RCBS started with one simple bullet die and has grown into the leading manufacturer of reloading equipment for rifles and pistols. Reloading is an exact process with tight tolerances. It requires precision and skill to be done correctly. That’s why RCBS makes state-of-the-art products – everything from presses, dies, shell holders, powder measures, and priming products. All are backed by RCBS’s industry-leading reputation to give you a premium reloading experience. RCBS: Precisioneered Reloading.