Real Avid Introduces the Master Gun Vise

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Real Avid, the leader in DIY for Guns®, launches the new foundation for Gun DIY®. The first real bench vise made exclusively for guns and gun tools. Whether you’re building and customizing, repairing and cleaning or mounting scopes and accessories, this vise improves every part of the GUN DIY® experience. Quickly reposition your gun to any orientation without ever removing it from the vise. Insert the Torq-Lok™ pin for applying heavy force. Use the removable and reversible Gun-Fit™ jaw sleeves for a specific gun grip or turn the leveling knob for simple scope mounting and leveling. Build. Customize. Repair. Mount. Clean.

Work the way you want to work! The base of the vise features an articulating ball and socket joint with the adjustable Speed-Cam™ Lever that applies pressure to the joint allowing the vise and gun to be positioned and repositioned in any orientation the user desires. Although the amount of adjustable compression applied with the Speed-Cam to the ball and socket joint is substantial, an additional element has been added to the vise called the Torq-Lok pin for heavy toque applications. This removable pin intersects the ball and socket joint locking it into the base. The locking pin can be inserted every 90 degrees with the vise in either the vertical or horizontal position and stored in the base when not in use.

“We did a soft launch on this product a couple weeks ago and were amazed at the vast number of military, gun manufacturers and law enforcement agencies that were jumping to get this new vise. These are people who work on and build guns for a living and the benefits were apparent to them immediately. That really confirmed for us we had created something revolutionary,” commented Chris Witte, Director of Marketing. As Tom McHale writes in the upcoming Nov/Dec edition of American Handgunner, “I use this setup more than anything as an extra pair of hands…the Real Avid Master Gun Vise is, bar none, the handiest tool on my bench. It’s great for cleaning, repairing, tinkering, installing, inspecting, assembling and disassembling. Heck, you can even use it to mount optics with the precision leveling knob.”

Another truly unique feature built into this vise is the Accu-Level™ leveling knob. This allows the vise to be tilted 3 degrees to either side for making micro-adjustments when leveling guns for optics mounting without ever having to remove or reposition the firearm.

The vise also comes with reversible Gun-Fit sleeves that can be easily installed or uninstalled with pins that lock them in place. One side features a high-density foam pad providing a compression fit to firmly grip cosmetic surfaces. While the other side is a rigid nylon with grooves to secure gun parts, picatinny and Arca Swiss rails, barrels, silencers and more.

Two critical tools for building guns, in particular AR15’s, are upper and lower vise blocks. Sold separately, the adjustable Smart-Fit® AR15 Lower Vise Block and the Lug-Lok™ Upper Vise Block (available in two versions, AR15 and AR10) integrate seamlessly with the vise jaws and firmly lock into place. The jaw plates have a recess along the lip that perfectly match the Smart-Fit side profile providing extra hold. The Lug-Lok holds firm with the help of the dual-purpose Gun-Fit pins that intersect the vise jaws and the Lug-Lok eliminating slippage within the jaws when applying heavy torque to barrel nuts and muzzle devices.

To see it in action, be sure to check out the product video at www.realavid.com

About Real Avid:

Real Avid is the leader in Gun DIY® and continually develops tools, cleaning equipment and chemicals that upgrade the Gun DIY experience and set the highest standard for performance and usability. Disruptive products that obsolete old thinking, eliminate work arounds, and ultimately define Best Tool for the Job. Products that empower Gun DIY’rs, professional armorers and gunsmiths to work smarter and master the job of cleaning, maintaining, building, and customizing guns without frustration or compromise.

Visit www.RealAvid.com for more information and to see the full line of Real Avid products.