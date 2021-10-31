Ruger LCP Handgun Review – the Good, the Bad & the Reality

In this gun review, Mike Searson gives us the Good, the Bad, and the Reality of the Ruger LCP Handgun.
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The Ruger LCP (Lightweight Compact Pistol) represents Ruger’s first major attempt at making a lightweight concealed carry pistol in 380 ACP.
Long noted for their “sporting designs”, Ruger built this pistol with self-defense in mind.
When it first hit the market, the LCP delivered a firestorm of controversy as many gun owners felt it was too close of a copy of Kel-Tec’s successful 380 pocket pistol, the P-3AT.
On a casual inspection, the two handguns look remarkably alike, with the Ruger gaining better points on final fit and finish.
Very few of Ruger’s ideas are completely original as they often hearken back to older designs with improvements in materials, sights and execution. The late founder, Bill Ruger, was noted for bringing to market the firearms that shooters actually wanted.
The main gripe here may have been that the Kel-Tec was a fairly recent design unlike the M14 (Mini-14), Japanese Nambu (Mk1, Mk2, and Mk3), Colt Single Action Army (Single-Six, Blackhawk, Vaquero), Colt New Service (Redhawk), or M1 Carbine (10/22).
Ruger offers dealer-exclusive LCPs in a plethora of finishes from basic black to hot pink and various shades of camo in between. Our Ruger LCP is a special edition, an exclusive made for TALO, a firearms distributor which commissions many special versions of common factory handguns and rifles. In this case, the stainless steel slide is laser engraved and features an inlay of the Ruger eagle in gold.
Like most embellishments of this type, it does not make for a more accurate pistol, but lends a touch of class.
Ruger LCP Handgun – The Good
At 9 ounces unloaded, the Ruger LCP lives up to its name of being lightweight and compact. A pistol this small tends to be carried more often than not, which is what we want in a CCW pistol.
Equally important are the external surfaces. There are no sharp edges, protrusions or areas prone to snag or otherwise impede the draw of the Ruger LCP.
This is not just with the special edition we purchased, but something we have seen on hundreds of LCPs over the past few years.
Aftermarket support in the way of extended magazines, lasers, holsters and even a pocket clip is very strong for the LCP. The author is not a fan of lasers on handguns but can see their merit and there are several out there that work well with the LCP.
Finally, Ruger offers outstanding customer service should anything befall the pistol at the range or while maintaining it. Ruger literally treats their customers like royalty.
Ruger LCP Handgun – The Bad
The Ruger LCP uses very crude sights with the front being integral to the slide and the rear as a fixed notch. This is definitely not a handgun you would use for any serious target shooting but it is intended for distances within reach of bad breath.
Squeezing the trigger is not much better and yields a long pull with a longer reset. Not quite as bad as a kick start on a Harley Davidson, but nowhere close to what you would find on a 1911.
Ruger LCP Handgun – The Reality
Aside from the inherent flaws with regard to the trigger or the sights, the LCP’s accuracy is satisfactory. We were able to obtain a group of 3” at 25 feet while using the sights; moving closer at 5 and 10 feet did not seem to reduce the group sizes at all.
In a sense, the trigger may be ideal for this type of firearm as the shooter will be firing it under extreme stress if it fulfills its duty as a self-defense piece. That long deliberate trigger pull is to compensate for the lack of an external safety and for some shooters, this seems to fit the bill perfectly.
The Ruger LCP is not the pistol that you want to leave in your range bag for when you run out of 22s and want to enjoy the rest of your afternoon shooting.
On the other hand, this is the one you want to leave in a pocket holster or an IWB holster and can easily forget that it is there so that you will have it, should you ever need it.
About Mike Searson
Mike Searson’s career as a shooter began as a Marine Rifleman at age 17. He has worked in the firearms industry his entire adult life as a Gunsmith, Ballistician, Consultant, Salesman, Author and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1989.
Mike has written over 2000 articles for a number of magazines, websites, and newsletters including Blade, RECOIL, OFF-GRID, Tactical Officer, SWAT, Tactical World, Gun Digest, Examiner.com and the US Concealed Carry Association as well as AmmoLand Shooting Sports News.
- Home page: www.mikesearson.com
- FB: www.facebook.com/mike.
searson
- TWITTER: www.twitter.com/
mikesearson
If you rely on LCP to save your life, you will need to put the muzzle to the criminals head to be effective, or at least I will. It’s a very difficult pistol to get any accuracy beyond 2 feet.
I’m not being a troll; However, you could probably use some shooting instruction from a professionally trained shooter. If I lived close to you I would gladly show you the fundamentals of firing any weapon, which carries over to these very small self defense pistols. I just think maybe get some instruction until you feel comfortable shooting the Ruger
LCP. It really does shoot well and is perfectly accurate for its intended use.
The most important thing to me ( which, ridiculously was not mentioned) is reliability! The authors relationship with Ruger appears to be more important than consumer safety
You are completely wrong about the gun being “basically cocked ” the LCP is a true DAO pistol. The only thing you are doing when you rack the slide is putting a round in the chamber. There is nothing spring loaded, or coiled like a snake! That’s what makes DOA so safe. Only when u pull the trigger, and the hammer comes back, and snaps forward, is the ONLY way the LCP can discharge.
thank you for your explanation on how the the Ruger “really works”. I got little info from the author of the article and as you proved what I did get was wrong.
Bought one 2-18-18, cleaned, lightly oiled, took it to the range two weeks ago, shooting Winchester 95 grain FMJ, and Remington 95 grain FMJ, out of 50 rounds, 25 from each box, two different magazines, 22 FTF, round partially in battery, appears to hang up on the feed ramp, this is not exceptable performance, sent back to Ruger 3-14-18, will see about thier, customer service, have a P-89 and an American rifle, both are excellent firearms, Ruger dropped the ball badly on this one, will not purchase another, will have to stick with my Charter Arms .38 for carry, goes… Read more »
I’ve fired hundreds of rounds from my LCP and never have had any type of malfunction. I think you just got a lemon.
I am no fan of the LCP’s. However, I do not understand your comment about the trigger. Yes, it sucks. Long first stage freeplay that feels as if the Trigger spring is Broke and then a very short second stage that is very light. It is a dangerous trigger for a pocket gun. This a trigger that Ruger designed for the Mass’s that do nothing shoot a few times a year and then only shoot the gun like a target gun. You know, get the right stance, take their time to acquire the target and then slowly squeeze the trigger.… Read more »
Mine is also hard to rack, so a shell in chamber is better as it can jam if you have to wrestle with it in a stressful situation. It also has an external safety and I usually leave the clip partially ejected, so it shouldn’t fire until I snap the clip in and flip the safety off. The slide does lock open after last shell, so maybe different years of manufacture are slightly different. I haven’t practiced at lot with it, but after reading some of the comments, I realize it is really not designed to be super accurate and… Read more »
This has to be the worst review of a firearm I have ever read. No ballistics, nothing… just some cheesy comments about its appearance. Did you really bother to analyze this firearm at all? Absolutely crap.
bought one recently with a laser which counters the bad sights. I love it. have about 50 rounds through it with no issues.I find the pocket carry to be less intrusive than a belt or clip holster.
Just ordered one.
I carry a PT709 with ARX +Ps and am very pleased with it.
Getting this one for my left hand in case my right is unusable for any reason.
My Ruger LCP slide is very difficult to open. What can be done to have it slide easier and smoother
Tiffany Blue Handgun
i got the same problem hoping someone can help with some suggestions. im going to go shoot a few hundred rounds and break down and clean and see if that helps.
I have owned 4 of the LCP’s since they first came out. One of the most over rated guns I have ever seen. Cheap aluminum body, carbon steel barrel. They have a high five slap of recoil. While they eat most ammo with no problem they will not last for long if you are a avid shooter. Prone to frame crack, rail splits, broken take down pins etc. The New LCP ll has a stupid trigger. Not only dangerous, but just down right weird. A lot of free play at the first stage, that makes the gun feel like it… Read more »
get the extended magazine for the gun, especially if u r shooting it left-handed.
y did u own 4 of them since u don’t like them so much? the hard trigger pull is helped by the extended magazine available after-market. the front side is improved with fingernail polish, but i wished i had bought the LCP II instead. it would have been worth the $20 extra they were charging 4 it. i don’t shoot it a lot. my wife doesn’t like shooting it all.
I started shooting them when they first came out about 10 years ago. Not really much to choose from back then. Along the way, some of them were replaced by Ruger after breaking down. Ruger does have great customer service. I like Rugers, have 6 of them. However, the LCP’s are one of the worst models of their lines. A good review would show a break down of the different parts. Show the difference of the barrel thickness, are the rails supported with steel?, Is the gun aluminum or stainless steel? How about Recoil. the LCP has a horrible high… Read more »
He hates LCP’s yet has owned 4 of them. I don’t eat it? Are you finding them in Cracker Jack boxes?
I own one and for the most part it is what I thought it would be, a low cost ($200) pocket gun for close up self defense. Like the author says it’s purpose is for “Bad Breath” distances. I’ve used the sights and yes they’re combat style and for some, difficult, but again the application is for “I’m in trouble” not “Let’s go plinking”. I’ve got roughly 300 rounds through it with no issues to mention. I’ve run mostly FMJ’s with a small diet of Hornady Critical defense rounds and both fed well. For me it’s fine for the intended… Read more »
I am convinced that when a gun manufacturer makes a “hot seller” gun, so-called Reviewers, some on their own and some paid by competitors will try very hard to “trash” the gun. Jealousy causes about as much trouble as anything i can think of, both personal and in business. I own and shoot several of the so-called s____ guns and every one of them goes bang flawlessly every time I pull the trigger. What more could I want?
I am a pocket gun enthusiast. I shoot one every weekend. I have owned 4 LCP’s. I am also a Ruger Fan Boy. However I find the LCP’s to be one of the most over rated guns on the market. While they are very reliable, they do not hold up to a lot of shooting. Cracked Frames, broken take down pins, split rails etc. And the High Five Slap of recoil is ridiculous. Ruger could have done so much better. Instead of a aluminum chassis, they should have gone with Stainless steal. They should have gone with a modular design… Read more »
the name calling on this site was uncalled for. mike`s review was very comprehensive, but he should have included a comment about how many pounds the trigger pull was, which would have been informative to most of us. switching the 9lb spring to a 13lb spring is something i will look into. i did get an after market 8 round mag & it helps the hold much better. however, if i were going buy this model, i would get the 2nd generation with the slide stop when empty.
I’ve got both the LCP and the LCPll. I’ve found both are similar in terms of accuracy, but the ll has less felt recoil and the slide-back when empty is a valuable feature.
the trigger is too hard to pull. my wife didn’t enjoy shooting it. i found it shoot low left due to the hard trigger pull. any suggestions about making it lighter? i haven’t tested it with a trigger puller, but it’s got be 9 lbs or more.
I own one of these and I carry it, but I NEVER carry a round in the chamber, which makes it a less effective carry weapon. Why? Because the long trigger pull doesn’t compensate for the lack of an actual safety when, like most concealed carriers, you DO carry with a round in the chamber. The hammer is basically “cocked” when you chamber a round, but since it’s internal to the slide there is no way to release it like you would have on a normal “double-action” auto (for example, a PPK). In my opinion, it makes the LCP extremely… Read more »
I agree. Although I carry with a round chambered when walking around, I take the round out when seated across from someone. Even holstered, I don’t trust it enough to have a chambered round pointed at someone. A mechanical failure is always a possibility.
You are completely wrong about the gun being “basically cocked ” the LCP is a true DAO pistol. The only thing you are doing when you rack the slide is putting a round in the chamber. There is nothing spring loaded, or coiled like a snake! That’s what makes DOA so safe. Only when u pull the trigger, and the hammer comes back, and snaps forward, is the ONLY way the LCP can discharge.
Got my LCP from Gander Mountain a fewf months ago for $199 out the door. I’ve put around 400 rounds of FMJ & HP through it w/no failures until it gets very dirty, around 100 rounds, then it will stovepipe on the last round in the mag. Prior to that it runs fine. As a senior citizen w/a few medical issues it’s light, accurate and easy to carry. Picked up a 7 round mag for EDC and that gives me 8 rounds on board w/an extended grip for better purchase. Replaced my J frame .38 for daily errands. Not fun… Read more »
Got mine 6 months ago. I am pleased with it. Being very light, I tend to have it with me at all times. Mine has the crimson lazer. Very nice deterrent on someones chest. This was my first CCW.
Now I am wanting a bigger gun with more bullets but then would I even carry it. My 45 is way too big to carry around in public. I am thinking about an ankle holster and at model II for the front pocket.
For a first CCW gun, this was a good choice for me.
I got my Ruger LCR from bi Mart last year . I found it Hart to rack the slide but other than that it’s very nice for self defense. .love it.
Should I buy lcp 380 at $176 or wait for lcp at a higher price ?
You pulled the question out of my mouth. For me, the window of opportunity to get a Ruger LCP 380 legally in my state, California, is literally one month left coz it may or may not drop off the roster on 1/1/17. If it does, then I would miss the chance to own one. Ruger has apparently not submitted their application to CA DOJ to keep this gun available for 2017, I could be wrong about it. Even if California allows this gun to remain on the roster next year, there’s no guarantee that the new Ruger LCP 2nd generation… Read more »
IMHO the second generation is much better. The swelled palm grip does not add too much size but makes recoil feel less, and the new trigger pull is more like a Glock. If you can only buy one, wait.
Yes, wait for the higher price…sometimes I just don’t get what people are thinking…
” distances within reach of bad breath.”
Metaphoric touch there. Adds spice to very informative article.
Didn’t think much of the review, but enjoyed many of the comments. After carrying full-sized handguns concealed for years, it’s a pleasure to be able to simply slip my holstered LCP in a pocket. I’ve fired several hundreds rounds through it with no stovepipes. I’ve found it to be accurate and comfortable to shoot. As mentioned by others, I believe the secret to dependability is keeping this (and any) gun well-maintained and properly lubricated.
Just bought my 2nd lcp recently. The first one ended up with my wife. The grips fit her hand smoothly, and the recoil is tolerable for her to practice with. I have fired thousand(s) of rounds thru it for years with very few problems. I want my pocket gun to go bang when I need it to! And this one does the trick. Keep her clean and oiled and you have a great daily companion. The racking issues people are experiencing are probably due to hesitating when they release the slide. Pull her back and let her go! Plus I… Read more »
For all of you on this blog, and others that will research and find it, the TOP .380 ammo, as reviewed thoroughly, results being published on the we, comes from Precision One Ammunition, out of Charleston, SC. This ammo has the best penetration, expansion, etc. Precision One also has FMJ ammo for plinking, but the self defense round is their crown jewel. I have over researched ammo because I know if, or when, the time comes, I want the best ammo in my LCP. I hope this info helps everyone on this blog. Vote Trump for 2nd, if for no… Read more »
Is there a rifle that shoots 380auto ammo?
Hi-Point 3895TS.
Yes! See our Hi Point Carbine Review – Why .380 in a Rifle?
After having my LCC for approximately two months , this is what I have concluded : Number one … Always keep a light lubricant on the weapon . Works much better Number two … I’ve never liked the idea of keeping a round in the chamber. But with this weapon I do not want to have to rack if I need to pull it . There is too much likelihood of a jam, which this weapon does if you do not rack the slide with sufficient force and release. Also I need to reduce time to get from holster to… Read more »
Hi, my wife and I have 2 LCPs between us. An 2009 build from the east factory and then a “2nd gen” 2013 from the west factory. The ’09 is in raspberry formerly with the black steel slide and the ’13 is black formerly with the stainless steel slide. Can definitively say that they made the ’13’s front/rear sites bigger and the trigger pull far less than the ’09’s. Doesn’t matter for us as she loves the color of hers (also available in light pink and purple) with the ’13’s stainless slide swapped over onto hers. I did this after… Read more »
I am looking to choose a handgun for my wife who has arthritis and no shooting experience. Is the Ruger LCP hard to rack, and second when the last round is shot does the slide stay open or does it close. I have been told it closes.
Thanks for your answer.
Hi Vince – I’ve had my Ruger LCP now for a few years, and absolutely love it! It’s small enough to fit anywhere (front pants pocket for me), and has the ‘punch’ to disable any attacker (they say big things come in small packages). This firearm is much better than mace or pepper spray – simply point and shoot within the general direction of the Bad Guy – who will on average be 5-7 feet away, a good enough range to use this gun without really having to aim. That being said – while it’s an easy gun to use… Read more »
I will agree with you on the statistics of most attacks where a pocket gun will be used. However, a pocket gun is not for a beginner. They take a lot of dedicated practice to shoot at any distance especially up to 7yds. And I have been shooting pocket guns for years, owned most of them, and a dedicated at point and shoot which still requires good sights. The LCPll sights are pathetic. And you forgot to mention that most attacks happen in low light. The Rugers provide no way to make their sights, Night Sights. And because the do… Read more »
I would get her a Kimber Solo 9MM or 380 verion with crison Trace Laser , I have the LCP with Laser and I wish I would made a better decision on the Kimber . Sometimes you get what you pay for .
I have an LCP I bought several years ago … the sights are a lot less pronounced than the newer ones are (not sure when that changed), so truly don’t have a real aiming system. HOWEVER – I’m very comfortable with that as this is a pistol that I’ll pull out of my front pocket in a necessity for self defense … and will hit my target consistently up to 15 feet (or more if needed) … not really looking for specific accuracy – however as long as I hit a 9″ round object, I’m fine with that. Indeed –… Read more »
Just got an LCP Custom (has trigger improvements and a stainless steel slide); For now, DTOM Combination Pocket/IWB holster (comes with (2 sizes of belt clips that slide in and snap on, or remove for pocket carry); Hogue 18001 HANDALL Soft Rubber Grip Hybred Sleeve gives a better grip; Ruger 7-round Mag; going to range tomorrow with some 90 g FMJ, Sig Sauer v-crown Elite Perf. JHP, and American Gunner (same specs as Hornady Custom 90 g. XTP). Who would have thought that only a few years ago it would have been next to impossible to get a .380 pocket… Read more »
Just got an LCP. Way better than my old North American Guardian .380. At 9oz it’s half the weight of the NA and the trigger pull is about half as well. I hated the Guardian because of its bulk (thickness), weight and herculean trigger pull. A pain to carry and a nightmare to shoot. The LCP literally disappears in your front pocket. Loaded it’s only 12oz. Very happy so far. Haven’t shot it yet, but like all compact .380s I’m sure it kicks like a mule and accuracy is sketchy at distance. But then it’s not designed to be a… Read more »
indeed Powerfull, vicious, accurate and stealth little gun…
i use winchester ranger t .380acp ammo…
Love this pistol. Have it in a cheap blackhawk pocket holster,when drawn holster stays in pocket. Don’t even know it’s there, and it’s with me 24/7. Work, play,always there incase ever needed.
Just got back from the range with my LCP.380. I fired 120 rounds with no issues at all. I fired Blazer Brass .95 grain. I cleaned and oiled my gun before I shot it which is highly recommended. There is a very high amount of dirty factory oil in this gun. Breakdown is quick and easy. Only problem I had was the 6 round magazine was not locking in that great. The 7 round magazines work great, and I highly recommend them because of the added grip. Great gun for $228 out the door. Just don’t expect much past 10… Read more »
Slide is a bit stiff at first but nice after a box or two of rounds make sure you oil mine works great for target as well as self preservation
Would this be a good gun for a woman to have as a concealed carry arm? How stiff is the slide on this pistol.
thank you
Very stiff.
Very stiff. Keep one in the chamber. The tough trigger pull is safety enough!
Any suggestions for a inside pant holster for the LCP. 380?
The Sticky Holster. You can’t tell the gun is even there
Uncle George back pocket holster!
Just bought my LCP today, seems like a nice pistol.. Plan to shoot it tomorrow. I like the size of it.. Will fit in my pocket without noticing it… Seems very well made.. Will write more later after firing it
Did any of you bother to oil your gun before u shot it? I oil mine regularly and never had a fte or ftf
Yes Adam I’m noticing that . Exactly what you’re saying the gun does need to be lubricated with a quality lubricant and then it performs much better . I have problems with mine jamming initially , but with the lubricant works very well .
Quote: Ruger LCP uses very crude sights with the front being integral to the slide and the rear as a fixed notch.
That is one of the 2 reasons a Laser is good on a gun like this.
The Second reason – a laser is great for someone who is far sighted and might not easily be able to use a guns sites.
My husband bought me .380 , we went to range put in magazine , 7 round magazine pulled slide back put one round in chamber , took mag out and put this gives you a live weapon. Fired pistol. Jammed at 8 th round , put in New mag loaded 7 rounds , last round it jammed open again , is this a common problem
Use a ball round/fmj round as your last bullet. Seems many of these pocket pistols spring is weak as you get to bullet 6 and does not forcefully chamber that last round. If you were already using a fmj as your last round, I can’t help further.
Having fired many hundreds of rounds through the Ruger LCP, I will confirm that it has a long and heavy trigger pull compared to larger handguns. It also is not a very accurate pistol if judged on a bullseye target out beyond 25′. This pistol was originally designed by KelTec to be a small, close range defense weapon. In that regard it is excellent. Of all the pocket pistols on the market, the LCP is one of the lightest weight and most compact. It’s reliable and generates enough kinetic energy to save your life. Simply, it is a very practical… Read more »
This has to be the worst review of a firearm I have ever read. No ballistics, nothing… just some cheesy comments about its appearance. Did you really bother to analyze this firearm at all? Absolutely crap.
this gun has great reviews I was debating on the ruger or l
keltec….ruger it will be!
My Ruger LCP slide is very difficult to open. What can be done to have it slide easier and smoother
Love my LCP stainless, improved (no hyphen) model, but the slide is extremely hard to pull back, and the slight serrations don’t help a great deal. Definitely incentive to carry one in the chamber!
Grip take over the serrations, that is how I fixed mine, my older skin is thin and those light serrations let it slip, and it hurts.
I think Mike Searson is an A-hole…. Only good within bad breath range? Maybe his…… Groups don’t improve as u move in from 25′ Hmmm…. Maybe the bad breath and too many beers. Also this gun is made for very long and tough trigger pull and that’s why it’s a pocket gun for back up. You want that long tough trigger pull. This gun isn’t made for splendor of firing Its made to pull out quickly and take someone out in a very close in situation period. I didn’t like his report. Guns like this are an absolute necessity for… Read more »
10*4 Sir
I love the feel and look of it but it stovepipes very often. Anyone else have this issue?
Same with me, the compact shield in a 40 cal. is very manageable, my fav but this little thing is so small and lightweight its basically my formal carry and adopting it as EDC. On thing people miss is that constant carry unless in abdomen (which can be uncomfortable) typically on the hip which can cause imbalance and other complications in the waistband or out @ say 3-4 o’clock position. This peapicker packs a punch though make no mistake. Out of the box 50 rnds. no jams even limp wristed say in a dire situation. The only drawback would be… Read more »
Stovepiping is often caused by limp wristing. Hold it stronger in the wrist and it won’t stovepipe as much.
I bought an LCP yesterday, and am amazed at how easily I forgot that I had it with me. I usually carry a S&W Shield but the LCP is perfect for those times when you just can’t have anything larger.
Great review.
get it with Crimson Trace laser and never miss what you shoot at, cheap ammo may cause jamming, always practice with snap caps and be firm when jacking in the first bullet
I own several ruger pocket pistols, from the sr-22, to the lc9, and the lc-380. I like the newer version of the lcp380 which is the lc380 that was built on the lc9 platform. what I don’t like is trying to find extended mags over 7rnds for the lc380. there are ten rnd- 15-rnd for the lcp, but they don’t fit the lc380 as they are wider. I bought extra 7rnd mags for both, but for target shooting, it would be nice to find a ten rnd, or larger for the lc380. its one of my favorites, and with the… Read more »