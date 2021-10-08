U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor David Cole joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

(24-minute audio)

Anderson, Indiana – It is 1 in the morning when you hear your front door kicked in. A man is yelling that he is the police, that you should come out, and that they are searching for the money. You step out of your bedroom and see an armed man wearing a mask at the bottom of the stairs. He is not wearing a police uniform. You run back to your bedroom and grab your gun. You shoot the intruder when he runs into your bedroom. That is when you run outside and go to your neighbor’s house. You ask your neighbors to let you in and for them to call 911.

You tell the police what happened. They find your armed attacker upstairs in your home. He died at the scene. Your neighbors have surveillance video that shows your attacker drive up and look into your windows before he kicks in your door.

Waukegan, Illinois – You’re working from home today. You rent a basement apartment in a small house. You hear the female renter upstairs scream, and the sound frightens you. You also hear two men upstairs shouting at your female neighbor to put down the baby and to put her hands up.

You own a gun. You have your Illinois Firearms owner’s ID card. You grab your handgun and move up the stairs. You see two strange men, and one of them has a gun pointed at your neighbor. You shoot the attacker. You duck back downstairs and grab your rifle. You come back upstairs and the second robber shoots at you. You shoot back. Now one robber drags the other robber outside. You and your neighbor stay inside and call the police.

Your neighbor was babysitting an infant. She had the infant in her arms when the robbers claimed to be utility workers and pushed their way inside her home. Neither you, your neighbor, nor the infant is injured. You give a statement to the police when they arrive. The police find your dead attackers on the front lawn. Your attackers have a long record of arrests and convictions. You and your neighbor move to another home because of threats from local gangs. Both of you have your FOID cards, and of course, the robbers didn’t.

Port Arthur, Texas – You’re glad to be standing in line. The local fast-food chicken restaurant now lets customers walk inside and order at the counter so you don’t have to wait and work your way through the slow line at the drive-through window. You’re waiting for your order just before 9 at night. Two young men come inside and push to the front of the line. They are wearing masks. They also have guns in their hands. They threaten the kids behind the counter and they point their guns at the customers too.

You own a gun. You’re armed tonight. You wait until you have a clear shot and then shoot the two attackers. They run from the store. You stay at the scene and shout for everyone to call the police. You holster your gun and give a statement when the police arrive.

Police find your attackers nearby. Both are taken to the local hospital. One of them died and one is expected to recover. You are released and not charged with a crime.

Guthrie, Oklahoma – People have been burglarizing your house at night for the last week. You stay at home tonight. You’re woken up by a crashing sound after two in the morning. You’re armed. You move into your home and see two intruders, but the way they are talking there might be more of them outside. They move around your home. When they move toward you, you shoot the robber closest to you. Now, the robbers run. You call 911 and stay inside your home.

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation take your statement. Emergency medical services declare one robber dead at the scene. Police notice your property that the thieves dropped on your front lawn as they ran. You’re not charged with a crime.

