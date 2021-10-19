U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Inc. has received two field reports of cracked barrels involving the M&P12 Shotgun. To ensure that all of our Shotguns meet Smith & Wesson’s high standards for quality, we are implementing this Safety Recall of all M&P12 Shotguns manufactured prior to October 15, 2021, to ensure there are no barrel anomalies or conditions that might adversely affect the safety, function or performance of the firearm.

We are asking all M&P12 Shotgun owners to stop using the product immediately. To begin facilitating the repair process, contact Smith & Wesson at 833-957-3476, or via email at [email protected], to receive instructions, as well as a prepaid shipping label for the return of your M&P12 Shotgun to Smith & Wesson.

For further information please click MPshotgunrecall.com.

