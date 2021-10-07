Streamlight TLR-7 Sub: Big Performance for Little Guns [Review]

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Striking the perfect balance between size and power is what separates good weapon lights from great ones like the Streamlight TLR-7 Sub.

If you’ve seen my reviews on the TLR-7 Flex and the Streamlight TLR-6 you’ve undoubtedly gleaned that I’m a big fan of both Streamlight and the SIG P365. But, like the majority of lights meant for the new slew of subcompact handguns on the market, the TLR-6 I previously had on my P365XL while compact, was somewhat lacking in power. But that isn’t the case with the newest addition to the Streamlight product lineup – the TLR-7 Sub.

Blasting some 500-lumens from its CR123-powered emitter, the new Streamlight TLR-7 Sub is the perfect concealed carry accessory. Constructed from anodized aircraft-grade aluminum, the new TLR-7 Sub is available for the Glock 43, SIG P365(and XL), and several other sub-compact handguns with an abridged accessory rail.

While some people might believe 500 lumens isn’t anything amazing, they’re dead wrong. The previous iteration of sub-compact pistol lights from Streamlight only produced one-fifth as many lumens. Meaning this new light truly rips through the darkness to reveal any potential threat. And while somewhat larger than the TLR-6 Sub, the TLR-7 is still small enough to easily conceal – though shooters will likely have to find a new holster to accommodate the extra mass. The rear switch on the TLR-7 is fully ambidextrous and wraps around the trigger guard to allow shooters to actuate it without shifting their grip or placing their trigger finger dangerously close to the bang switch.

Additionally, the TLR-7 Sub (like all TLR pistol lights) ships with multiple mounting plates allowing shooters to both shift the light’s position fore and aft as well as to adapt it to any other firearm they choose. And as far as longevity, the single provided CR123 battery keeps the little light running for an hour and a half – so you won’t be swapping batteries constantly.

TLR-7 SUB Performance

But enough about the features, is the little light good to go?

After carrying my personal P365XL with the TLR-7 Sub attached for three months, and firing some 500 rounds through the gun with the light attached, I can definitively say yes. The light never ceased to function, or even flickered during shooting sessions. And while the photos don’t show it, I’ve dropped the gun with the light attached twice – once during a New York reload drill, and the other while teaching a new shooter to operate the firearm. Sure, in both instances the gun was unloaded, but if it can survive direct impacts (one on dirt, the other on a linoleum floor) and continue to function, the Streamlight TLR-7 Sub is at least durable enough to handle rough use.

Overall, with an MSRP of around $200 – and street prices substantially lower$$ – the Streamlight TLR-7 Sub is a must-have for concealed pistol carriers who want to increase the versatility of their favorite piece without dropping a small fortune on a light.

About Jim Grant

Jim is one of the elite editors for AmmoLand.com, who in addition to his mastery of prose, can wield a camera with expert finesse. He loves anything and everything guns but holds firearms from the Cold War in a special place in his heart.

When he’s not reviewing guns or shooting for fun and competition, Jim can be found hiking and hunting with his wife Kimberly, and their dog Peanut in the South Carolina low country.