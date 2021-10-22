Talking Bullets and Bombshells UK with Gerald Bailey ~ VIDEO

GunFreedomRadio EP319 Bullets and Bombshells UK with Gerald Bailey.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com) – Our guest today is Gerald Bailey. Gerald is the organizer of Bullets and Bombshells UK. In this episode we take a deep dive into some of the issues facing South Africa.

Gerald was born in Rhodesia, grew up in South Africa, and now lives in the UK. He is an elite navy diver serving on teams in the reserves forces in the UK.

Gerald is a nature conservation officer, running a game reserve and nature reserves, and is a qualified firearms instructor as well as a combative red dot pistol instructor. He has published 7 politically incorrect self-defense-related e-books, #ad and is a firm believer in the international right to self-defense.

And here in the US, Gerald runs firearm-related classes through Covenant Tactical based in Texas.

1) Here in the US we have different laws in different states, but for the most part, firearms are ingrained in the culture of our nation. You grew up in the UK, where guns are not as acceptable culturally speaking. So, how did you get into firearms?

2) What do you think are some of the main areas of concern within the training world today?

3) What do you focus on when running a firearms class?

4) Your eBooks why did you write them? And what are the topics that you cover and where can somebody get them from? – Tell us specifically about the one on How to Survive a Home Invasion.

5) Tell us about the Bullets and Bombshells UK event.

About Gun Freedom Radio

As Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than ONE GENERATION away from extinction.” And we at Gun Freedom Radio feel the responsibility to pass that baton of freedom along to our fellow citizens and therefore the next generation.

Hosts, Dan Todd & Cheryl Todd are small business owners with over 60 years of combined experience, they have been married for 30 years, they are parents and grandparents. Danny and Cheryl Todd are the owners of AZFirearms and Danny is also a Gunsmith. From these life experiences, they bring a unique perspective to the world of Gun-Rights and the need to speak into the next generation of American Citizens. Visit gunfreedomradio.com .