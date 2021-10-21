Guns In Stock: Taurus GX4 Sub-Compact Pistol w/ 2 Magazines $300.99 FREE Shipping

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has inventory on the hot new sub-compact EDC pistol, the Taurus GX4 Handgun at just $300.99, and that includes two (2) magazines and FREE shipping. Read AmmoLand News’ review of the Taurus Gx4 Pistol where Editor Jim Grant gives it his thumbs up.

Taurus GX4 Handgun

The all-new Taurus GX4 boldly outclasses anything else in its class-reaching unprecedented new heights in concealed carry firearm engineering, ergonomics, and innovation. Exceptionally rugged and reliable, and pushed to the limits of traditional testing with more than 20 thousand rounds delivered downrange, the Taurus GX4 is unlike any micro-compact on the market. And it shows. On the outside, there can be no doubt that every streamlined inch of this striker-fired semi-auto was meticulously crafted for EDC readiness and reliability. While a game-altering combination of full-sized capacity, accuracy, and power resides within its ultra-concealable, one-inch-wide reinforced frame.

From its no-snag profile to its short trigger reset to its simplified, lightweight design, the Taurus GX4 delivers the concealability of a 380 with the power and performance of a full size, offering everything you would expect from a full-frame defensive handgun at a fraction of the size and weight.