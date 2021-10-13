Tyrant Designs Proudly Announces NEW SIG Sauer P320 Trigger

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Tyrant Designs is excited to unveil and announce the Pre-Sale of their NEW Sig Sauer P320 Trigger that is compatible with nearly all P320 variants!

If your aim is tighter and more consistent groupings with your Sig Sauer P320 than this trigger is what you’ve been searching for. This Tyrant Designs trigger for the Sig Sauer P320 offers ergonomics and aesthetics of a full-bodied trigger WITHOUT the added weight. Not only that, but so much more!

Two Piece Steel and Aluminum Construction

10% Less Travel

Drop-In Replacement (No Modification of Factory Firearm Required)

Works with OEM Internals

Like all Tyrant Designs products, the Sig Sauer P320 Trigger is machined from quality American steel and aluminum to guarantee greater reliability. As always, this new offering and all of our products are manufactured in the USA and carry our fully-backed Lifetime Warranty! Available now in Black or Gold with insert colorways of Black, Gold, Blue, Red, and Grey at www.tyrantcnc.com/ at an MSRP of $79.95 each. The Sig Sauer P320 Trigger pre-sale is on with an estimated ship date of October 29th.

About Tyrant Designs

Tyrant Designs officially started in 2015, but the business has been around for almost 40 years. As a whole, Tyrant Designs and its other divisions of work, are a state-of-the-art CNC machining shop that performs work in the aerospace, medical fields, and now firearm industry.

What prompted Tyrant Designs to wade into manufacturing firearm components was one sour firearm purchase. After an expensive AR-15 was found to be flawed with an inferior and foreign-produced pistol grip, they believed there had to be a better grip available. Upon realizing nothing met their expectations of quality, Tyrant Designs sought out to make one themselves! Their passion for quality and better firearm components manifested into the skeletonized MOD Grip, and grew into the full-fledged firearm component business they are now today.

Everything they produce is American Made in the heartland of Chicago, Illinois with an enduring Lifetime Warranty. For more information, please visit us at: www.tyrantcnc.com/.