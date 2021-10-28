Winchester to Showcase Elite Shooters at NSCA 2021 Nationals

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The final stop of the National Sporting Clay Association (NSCA) Championship Tour Powered by Winchester, takes place this week at the NSCA Nationals in San Antonio, Texas. More than 2,000 of the country’s most elite shooting competitors have their sights set on bringing home top honors at the National Shooting Complex, a premier shooting facility that covers more than 675 acres.

The season finale also includes the first Winchester Ladies Cup season overall winners. The Winchester Ladies Cup was introduced in 2021, adding additional dollars to the prize pool for all lady competitors at each Tour stop competition. Winchester will award the first-ever Winchester Ladies Cup Trophy and $10,000 that will be divided among the top three Ladies who received the most points in the year-long points race.

Representing Team Winchester at NSCA Nationals includes top shooters Anthony Matarese, Zach Kienbaum, Desirae Edmunds, Theo Ribbs, Kemble DuPont, Rollins Brown, Conor Daniel, Eric Harvey, and Mike and Kayla Wilgus.

NSCA Nationals—Winchester Events Schedule

Thursday, October 28

Winchester Youth Day: All Sub-Junior and Junior shooters can stop in at the Winchester Building and receive a free AA Diamond Grade hat

Friday, October 29

NSCA Reception: Celebration of The NSCA Championship Tour Powered by Winchester, The USA Sporting Clays Team and the Winchester Ladies Cup.

In recognition of “Pink Out” day for breast cancer awareness, Winchester will also give away pink shooting towels at the Winchester building (while supplies last).

Saturday, October 30

Live Team Winchester Podcast: Justin Barker, the host of Shotgun Sports USA, will host a live podcast with Team Winchester in the Winchester building. On Saturday evening, the Ronald McDonald House Kids & Clays fundraising event will feature Winchester items available for bidding.

Sunday, October 31

Ladies Cup Award Ceremony: At the conclusion of the event, Winchester will award the first-ever Winchester Ladies Cup Trophy and $10,000 that will be divided among the top three Ladies who received the most points in the year-long points race.

