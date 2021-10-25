U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Wednesday, October 27, the Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing, and Forestry is scheduled to consider Permitless Carry legislation, Senate Bill 619. Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT this important self-defense legislation.

Senate Bill 619 allows law-abiding adults who are legally allowed to possess a firearm, to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have the right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. It maintains the existing concealed weapon license system, so citizens who wish to obtain a license can still do so. Currently, 21 states have permitless/constitutional carry, with five of them having passed such legislation this year.

Again, please contact members of the Senate Insurance, Licensing, and Forestry Committee and ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 619.

