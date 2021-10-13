XS Sights Now Offering Night Sights for Springfield Hellcat OSP

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- XS Sights adds to its many sight offerings for the popular Springfield Armory Hellcat series with the addition of DXT2 Big Dot and R3D night sights for the optics-ready Hellcat Micro-Compact OSP. XS sights are visible day and night, thanks to the company’s proprietary Glow Dot technology which activates even before the tritium glows, giving shooters a significant edge when it comes to fast target acquisition in any light.

“We continue to see high demand for our Hellcat compatible sights and are happy to now offer our Big Dot and R3D night sights for the OSP model,” said Addison Monroe, Marketing Manager for XS Sights. “The benefits of our proprietary Glow Dot technology are recognized by new and longtime gun owners alike, and we will continue to roll out new models as quickly as possible to meet dealer and customer demand.”

Both the DXT2 and R3D sets for the Hellcat OSP are XS’s standard height sights. These low-profile sights will lower 1/3rd co-witness with the Shield SMSc® red dot sight as an option for backup iron sights and help users find the red dot more rapidly on the draw.

DXT2 Big Dot

The Big Dot sight leads the industry in size and has a self-illuminating tritium center surrounded by XS’s photoluminescent Glow Dot technology which drives focus to the front sight. The V-notch rear has a vertical tritium stripe creating a dot-the-“i” sight picture and eliminating the possibility of confusing the front and rear sights in high-stress situations. Available in Optic Yellow or Optic Orange.

R3D

The R3D has a traditional 3-dot tritium, notch and post sight picture. The rear sight is blacked out to increase contrast against the front sight which is available in bright Orange or Green. The brightly colored Glow Dot in the front sight is a much brighter color which differentiates the front tritium dot from the two rear tritium dots.

Retail Price: $110 to $132

For more information, visit www.xssights.com.

All XS sights are backed by a 10-year, No Questions Asked Warranty and XS’s 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee.

About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 25 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. American Made. Texas Proud. 2A Strong.