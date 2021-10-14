Young and Old Need Armed Defense at Night

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Heather Reeves joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

Dozier, Alabama- You are a 95-year-old man. It is Friday evening and you fall asleep in your living room chair. You’re startled awake by a crashing sound as someone kicks in your back door. You grab your gun and see a stranger going through your kitchen drawers. You shout for him to leave. He starts toward you until he sees your firearm. Now the intruder runs back the way he came through your broken back door. You call 911 and report the incident to the police.

Police find your robber in a nearby home that he also broke into. They arrest him. He is charged with second-degree and third-degree burglary, as well as second-degree and third-degree criminal mischief. He is held in jail without bond for violating his parole.

The local sheriff said, “The victim protected himself from a career criminal. The victim was at a disadvantage physically, but his weapon enabled him to protect himself. The.. criminal fled the residence because the homeowner had armed himself.”

Sumter, South Carolina- You’re a 43-year-old woman. It is a little after 4 in the morning when a stranger in your home wakes you up. You get out of bed and tell the stranger to get out. The stranger hits you. You run to where you keep your firearm and grab your gun. Now, the stranger attacks you again. You shoot your attacker until he moves away from you. You step back and call 911. You stay inside your home until the police arrive. You give the officers a brief statement.

Police find your attacker outside your home. EMS takes you to the hospital to treat your injuries. EMS also takes your attacker to the hospital where he died. You are not charged with a crime.

Clarkesville, Georgia- You hear your daughter and her boyfriend yelling at each other. You hear your daughter cry out in pain. You move closer and see her boyfriend hit your daughter. You shout for him to stop. You try to get between your daughter and her attacker, but the boyfriend attacks you too.

You’re armed. You shoot your attacker and now the boyfriend moves away from you. You get your daughter and her child to safety, then you call 911.

You put your gun away before the police arrive. They arrest you and transport your attacker to the hospital. The police interview both you and your daughter. Now you’re released from custody. Police hold your attacker under guard at the hospital. He is charged with aggravated assault, domestic false imprisonment, domestic violence and cruelty to a child.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana- You’re trying to raise some money by selling an Xbox. You find a buyer on a social media marketplace.The buyer comes to your apartment after work. You show him the gaming console. But instead of handing you some cash, the buyer pulls a gun from his pocket. The robber points his gun at your head. You scream and run from your apartment. Your attacker shoots at you as you run to your car. You get your gun from your car. The robber shoots at you, so you shoot back. Now, the robber runs away. You drive away and call the police. You agree to meet the police back at your apartment. You give them a statement. They see the cartridge casings on the floor from your attacker’s gun.

Police take a photograph of a man at a local hospital who is suffering from a gunshot wound. You identify your attacker. He is arrested and charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

