American Suppressor Association Launches Educational Video Series

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Want to learn more about suppressors? Check out ASA on Youtube!

For the past few months, ASA has been quietly working on videos about all things suppressors, and now they’re ready for you to see! They’ll be breaking down the myths and misconceptions by covering from Hiram Percy Maxim on. That means tax stamps, decibels, how they function, types of suppressors, policy updates, etc.

So, if you want good information from a source you know you can trust, go ahead and subscribe to the American Suppressor Association’s channel. They’ll be posting new videos regularly, so be sure to check back often.

About The American Suppressor Association

The American Suppressor Association (ASA) is the unified voice of the suppressor community. We exist for one reason and one reason only: to fight for pro-suppressor reform nationwide. The ability of the American Suppressor Association to fight for pro-suppressor reform is tied directly to our ability to fundraise.

Since the ASA’s formation in 2011, 3 states have legalized suppressor ownership and 18 states have legalized suppressor hunting. Much of this would not have happened without your support. For more information on how you can join us in the fight to help protect and expand your right to own and use suppressors, visit www.AmericanSuppressorAssociation.com.