U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- American Tactical, Inc., a US manufacturer and worldwide importer of firearms, ammunition, and tactical equipment, is proud to introduce the FXS-9 striker fire 9mm pistol.

The FXS-9 is loaded with features that make it a perfect choice for everyday carry. Safety upgrades include a firing pin safety, loaded chamber indicator, and striker status indicator. It has a 4.1″ barrel and a total length of 7.45 inches. It measures 5.6″ in height, 1.4″ in width, and weighs 26.5 oz without the magazine. It is has a high-strength polymer frame and polished black finish.

Additional features of the FXS-9 include a front accessory rail, grooved trigger guard, and front and rear slide serrations. It has click adjustable sights and an interchangeable backstrap. The FXS-9 has an ambidextrous magazine release and comes with an easy glide magazine.

The ATI FXS-9 is imported from Turkey and has an MSRP of $349.95. It is available as ATIGFXS910 (10-round mag) or ATIGFXS917 (17-round mag).

About Americal Tactical Inc:

ATI is one of the nation’s top importers of firearms and firearm-related products. Having created a unique channel of distribution, ATI has quickly become a single-source distribution provider for many manufacturers across the world. From its signature German Sports Guns (GSG) family of products, accessory lines like Drago Gear, and manufacturing its own line of ATI AR-15 complete rifles and components, ATI continues to be a leader in the industry.