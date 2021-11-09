ATF, NSSF Offers Up to $10,000 Reward on Ray’s Hardware & Sporting Goods Burglary

Dallas – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the suspect responsible for the theft of approximately 15-20 firearms from Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL), Ray’s Hardware & Sporting Goods, located at 730 Singleton, Dallas, Texas.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 26, 2021, a suspect entered the business premises through a window on the second floor after a failed attempt to enter on the ground level. Once inside the property, the suspect proceeded to steal approximately 15-20 firearms. Surveillance video shows the suspect driving a white vehicle from the premises.

The unidentified suspect was wearing a face and head covering, light colored short sleeve shirt and dark pants.

See the following link for surveillance video. drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YrkM7kAU2HO9OkTMpk6VvThcyjdnHzeY…

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF. We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize this individual,” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to [email protected], through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF, in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes and regulates the firearm industry. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.

