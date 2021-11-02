CMP Adds New Pistol Series to Western Games Schedule in 2022

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) Western CMP Games and Highpower Matches are back at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in 2022 with all of the classic favorites and an entire lineup of new ones to enjoy. This recreational marksmanship event will bring a week of friendly competition and educational opportunities to the desert sands of Arizona on March 11-20, 2022, and is open to anyone with an interest in the sport of marksmanship.

The Western CMP Matches offer a little something for everyone. Though traditionally comprised of only rifle events like the Garand, Springfield, Vintage Military, Modern Military, Rimfire Sporter, Carbine, and Vintage Sniper, the 2022 event will now feature four days of rousing pistol competition. Such matches added to the schedule include the Pistol 2700, .22 Rimfire Pistol, EIC Pistol, 1911, and Military & Police Service Pistol.

Those wanting to learn more about the discipline may sign up for the Pistol Marksmanship 101 Course, which teaches firearm fundamentals and competition techniques in a one-on-one setting in the classroom and on the range.

“The Pistol 101 class isn’t just for the Novice pistol shooter. With the way the class is structured, you not only get the bones of pistol shooting geared towards that brand new shooter, but an accomplished shooter may also find some new takes on current techniques that could spark that jump to the next level. Each student receives a thumb drive with the class slides on it along with several hours of on-the-range Q&A and discussion.” said Jim Henderson, CMP pistol coordinator.

Like the pistol, a Rifle Marksmanship 101 Course will also be held. Both courses are conducted by certified CMP and industry professionals and will conclude with a first-hand look into the world of competitive shooting in a true M9 or M16 match. Firearms and ammunition will be provided for each class, making it ideal for those completely new to the sport. Don’t forget, experienced marksmen looking to hone their skills may also sign up for the course!

For service and match rifles, the CMP Highpower Matches include three days of 800 Aggregate competitions with additional recognitions given for the culminating 2400 Aggregate event, derived from scores of the three 800s. Outside of the aggregates are the 4-Man Team and Service Rifle EIC matches that create even more challenging opportunities for competitors.

As always, trained CMP staff members will be present at every event to ensure safety for all competitors and guests. A GSM New Shooter Clinic, M1 Maintenance Clinic, and CMP Team Highpower Shooting Clinic with live fire will also be offered. Both youth and adults are welcome to take part in the event, so join in on all of the competition, new experiences, and fun!

More information about the Western CMP Games and registration forms can be found on the CMP website at thecmp.org/cmp-matches/western-cmp-highpower-cmp-games-matches/.

— By Ashley Brugnone, CMP Staff Writer

About the Civilian Marksmanship Program

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. It is dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto www.TheCMP.org.