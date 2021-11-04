Escort Shotgun’s New Hard-Hitting SDX

U.S.A. -( -( AmmoLand.com )- The Escort SD-X is part of Hatsan’s Versatile Tactical Shotgun series. Available in either 12 ga or .410 cal, this modern sporting shotgun is offered in all black or FDE Cerakote. A new gas piston design is mounted around the barrel itself, eliminating the secondary tube that is typically mounted below the barrel of a semi-automatic shotgun. This reduces the weight and bulk of the gun while minimizing felt recoil and muzzle rise. The synthetic polymer lower receiver features an alloy magazine well that ensures a smooth, durable product designed to last. Hatsan’s patented ThermoDefend forend absorbs and dissipates heat from the barrel while offering a comfortable, controlled grip on the weapon.

An active buffer tube absorbs recoil and sports a removable buttstock with elevation-adjustable cheek rest. The soft rubber ergonomic pistol grip is also removable and can be replaced with a wide variety of already available aftermarket options. The cocking bolt is reversible to suit a wide variety of shooter preferences. A carry-handle rear sight and fixed front sight come equipped on each gun, but the included flip-up sights can be installed for use with mounted optics. The forend also features 4 Picatinny rail locations to accommodate multiple accessory mounting options.

The 12-gauge models feature an 18″ barrel with removable chokes, including an extended cylinder bore choke brake that helps tame recoil with heavy shots or slugs. Standard Full and Improved Cylinder chokes are also included, with other options available from HatsanUSA. Each gun ships with two 5-round magazines, and a 2-round magazine that can be stored in the buttstock. The gun is chambered to accept both 2 ¾” and 3″ shells and will cycle them interchangeably with no external adjustments required by the shooter.

The .410 models feature a 20″ barrel with an integrated choke suitable for both shot and slugs. Offering the same recoil-absorbing characteristics as the larger caliber models, this shotgun is extremely smooth. Also shipping with two 5-round magazines, this gun features a spare 3-round magazine stored in the buttstock. The gas piston operates in the same manner, cycling both standard and magnum loads reliably.

As with all Escort shotguns, the barrels are proof tested at the factory to ensure quality and durability. The hard chrome and/or Cerakote coatings are built to withstand the harshest conditions and look good while doing it. HatsanUSA offers a 5-year limited warranty with all Escort firearms.

SD-X Features:

Modern sporting style gas-operated semi-automatic shotgun 12 ga or 410 cal, 3″ / 76mm chamber Self-regulating gas piston cycles both 2 3/4″ and 3″ shells Detachable box magazines Onboard storage for spare magazine 18″ or 20″ barrel for shot or slugs 12-gauge model features interchangeable choke tubes (F, IC, Cyl w/ Brake) Oxidation proof chrome plated steel barrel All barrels are proof tested at the factory to ensure maximum durability Reversible cocking handle for ambidextrous operation Buffer tube mounted stock with elevation adjustable cheek rest and soft rubber buttpad Soft rubber ergonomic pistol grip Durable alloy upper receiver and a light-yet-durable synthetic lower receiver Picatinny rail integrated into upper receiver and handguard Synthetic ThermoDefend handguard with ergonomic forend grip Manual safety selector switch Adjustable front and rear sights Detachable carry handle rear sight and front sight Optional flip-up front and rear sights included Mounted sling loops Tough matte black or FDE Cerakote finish MSRP: $619.99 – Black / $689.99 – FDE



SD-X12 Specifications:

12ga gas-operated, semi-automatic shotgun 18″ hard chrome plated barrel with removable chokes 37.6″ overall length 9.0 lbs. 2x 5-rd + 1x 2-rd magazines included F, IC, and CYL (brake) chokes included



SD-X410 Specifications:

410cal gas-operated, semi-automatic shotgun 20″ hard chrome plated fixed cylinder barrel 39.6″ overall length 7.8 lbs. 2x 5-rd + 1x 3-rd magazines included



HatsanUSA Inc., provides U.S. customers the opportunity to experience the exceptional quality, craftsmanship and hard-hitting performance of Escort Shotguns, Hatsan Airguns, H&N Pellets, TactAir Fill Solutions, and Optima Optics.

For more information, please visit WWW.HATSANUSA.COM