FPC Statement on Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Verdict

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) issued the following statement today in response to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse:

Consistent with the Constitution, in finding him not guilty on all charges, a jury of Kyle Rittenhouse’s peers recognized today that the human right to armed self-defense doesn’t end at a state line and applies equally to young adults. Individuals facing a threat of violence have no duty to retreat before exercising their right to defend their life.

And after weighing the evidence, the jury found that Mr. Rittenhouse should not be convicted on charges the prosecution should never have brought in the first place. While Kyle is no longer under threat of being caged for defending his life, his experience shows the value of our fundamental, individual right to keep and bear arms: When the police aren’t willing or able to protect you from unjust force and violence, your AR-15—America’s rifle—can.

About Firearms Policy Coalition

Firearms Policy Coalition (firearmspolicy.org) is a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization. FPC’s mission is to protect and defend constitutional rights—especially the right to keep and bear arms—advance individual liberty, and restore freedom through litigation and legal action, legislative and regulatory action, education, outreach, grassroots activism, other programs. FPC Law is the nation’s largest public interest legal team focused on the Second Amendment and adjacent fundamental rights including freedom of speech and due process, conducting litigation, research, scholarly publications, and amicus briefing, among other efforts.