Georgia DNR Opens New Shooting Range in Camden County

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Get ready shooters! Two Rivers Gun Range, located in extreme southwest Camden County, officially opens to the public on Friday, Nov. 12. It is one of more than 40 public archery and/or shooting ranges currently available in Georgia.

“We are excited to welcome everyone to Two Rivers Gun Range,” said Gary Blount, Chairman, Camden County Board of Commissioners. “The facility is an asset to our community and something for shooters to enjoy. We appreciate the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and their contributions to make this facility a reality.”

Staff at this new range eagerly await your visit. Some of the exciting features include:

Pistol Range: 20 stations: 15-25- yard range with Reactive Steel Targets.

Rifle Range: 12 stations: 50, 100, and 200- yard range featuring digital “live” Kongsberg Target Systems.

This range will serve as a resource for area shooting enthusiasts. Hours for the range are Tuesday-Saturday (9 am – 6 pm) and Sunday (1 – 6 pm). Memberships, day passes, gift cards and merchandise are available for purchase at the range office.

The renovation work done here today was made possible by hunters and shooters. The Wildlife Restoration Program, which funded a large portion of this project, is a federal program funded by hunters and shooters through excise taxes on the equipment they purchase and use, such as firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment.

For more information on the Two Rivers Gun Range, visit www.camdencountyga.gov/1098/Two-Rivers-Gun-Range. For more information on ranges available in Georgia, visit georgiawildlife.com/AllRanges.

About Georgia DNR:

From protecting coastal resources to overseeing the preservation of historic sites, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources protects, conserves, and enhances the state’s natural, historic, and cultural resources for present and future generations.