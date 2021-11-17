U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Hornady Security’s RAPiD 2600KP and 2700KP series safes feature advanced access technology and tough-as-nails construction for peace-of-mind secure storage of handguns and other valuables while traveling in virtually any location.

All Hornady Security RAPiD Safes use patented RFID technology. Swiping an RFID-equipped wristband, key fob or decal over the safe’s sensor instantly opens its spring-assisted lid. If an RFID tag is not within easy reach, the safe also opens using its keypad. Programming a custom four to six-digit code lets users pick an easy-to-remember number. If the user forgets the custom code, Hornady provides a mechanical key backup.

These RAPiD safes come in two sizes to suit both large and small handguns. The 2600KP (Large) safe fits most 4-Inch barrel pistols or 2-inch revolvers, while the X-Large 2700KP secures larger 1911 pistols or 4-inch revolvers. These portable safes meet the TSA requirements for handgun safety in checked luggage, making them the ideal solution for air travel with a personal firearm. The safe also includes a cable for anchoring to a stationary object.

The 2600KP and 2700KP portable safes use heavy-duty 14-gauge steel construction and two internal hardened locking lugs – engineered to withstand a barrage of attacks, including prying, dropping, picking, sawing, and targeted hinge attacks. Both safes exceed ASTM international safety standards for security and are certified child-resistant.

RAPiD Safe 2600KP and 2700KP Features:

Fast and Dependable Touch-Free Entry Heavy-Duty, Tamper-Proof Construction Convenient keypad access Certified child-resistant Heavy-duty, tamper-proof construction Portable mobile security TSA approved for handgun transport in checked luggage AC power Includes: AC power supply, RFID wristband, two RFID stickers, RFID key fob, two circular barrel keys, security cable



RAPiD Safe 2600KP (Large) Specifications:

Type: 4-Inch Barrel Pistols / 2-Inch Revolvers Exterior Dimensions: 10.7″ x 8.7″ x 2.9″ Interior Dimensions: 7″ x 7.7″ x 2.2″ MSRP: 2600KP $236.99



RAPiD Safe 2700KP (X-Large)

Type: 1911 Pistols / 4-Inch Revolvers Exterior Dimensions: 12.7″ x 8.7″ x 2.9″ Interior Dimensions: 9″ x 7.7″ x 2.2″ 2700KP $275.99



About Hornady:

Founded in 1949, Hornady Manufacturing Company is a family-owned business headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Proudly manufacturing products that are made in the USA, Hornady Manufacturing is a world leader in bullet, ammunition, reloading tool, accessory, and security product design and manufacturing.

For further information regarding Hornady products, visit the company website at http://hornady.com.