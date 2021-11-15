MPA Adds the DS9 Commanders to its Line of World-Class DS Pistols

Comer, Ga. (Ammoland.com) – MasterPiece Arms (MPA), manufacturer of precision Pistol, BA Rifles and Chassis Systems, announces today it has added the MPA DS9 Commander to its wide-body, double-stack 1911 pistol line. This everyday carry pistol provides incredible accuracy and reliability, and comes with MPA’s lifetime warranty.

All parts of the 9mm DS9 Commander Pistol are machined in the USA from Barstock and Billet and include no MIM, castings, or forgings. The components machined by MPA include the classic length light rail frame, TriTop slide, 4.25” MPA 416R stainless bull barrel, stainless steel beavertail/grip safety, stainless steel ambidextrous safety, stainless steel slide stop, firing pin stop, ejector, carry magwell, and 7075 black anodized aluminum grip.

The DS9 Commander Pistol also includes a Koenig hammer, sear, and disconnect, Wolff Springs, custom machined aluminum trigger shoe, a true one-piece stainless guide rod, and a 3.5 lb. trigger pull. . The FGW-style slide serrations with stepped inset create additional gripping texture. Each pistol is hand-built, including hand lapping the frame to slide fit, and comes in a custom MPA single pistol case with two 126mm MBX magazines.

Please allow approximately six – 10 weeks for delivery from the time of order. MSRP is $2,999.99.

