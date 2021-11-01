New Mexico Committee Voting on Roundhouse Firearm Ban TODAY

\U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Your NRA-ILA has learned that on Monday, November 1, at 1:30pm anti-gun state leaders serving on an interim committee called the Legislative Council plan to meet and go into executive session to discuss and act on a proposal to direct Council staff to prohibit all firearms — including those possessed by concealed handgun license holders — in the Roundhouse.

Executive session means this decision about your ability to protect yourself at the people’s state capitol building would take place behind closed doors without public input, participation or legislation. The next legislative session hasn’t even started and your Second Amendment rights are already under attack!

Please contact these legislative leaders and state lawmakers who serve on Legislative Council and tell them you strongly oppose this move!

Speaker Brian Egolf (D-HD 47)

505-986-4782

[email protected]

Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart (D-SD 17)

505-397-8853

Contact Sen. Mimi Stewart

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-SD 25)

505-397-8855

[email protected]

Committee members (click on names for contact information):

Interim Committee – New Mexico Legislature (nmlegis.gov)

