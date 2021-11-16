New This Week on Shooting USA – End of Trail at 40 Years

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- It is officially the World Championship of Cowboy Action Shooting, but Covid made End of Trail homeless until an Indiana club offered to host the first World Championship East of the Mississippi. It turned out to be a huge success, offering access to shooters who never would have made the trip to New Mexico.

Plus, Trevor Baucom’s Adaptive Shooter Summit brings disabled vets into the shooting sports, with the support of the firearms industry.

Julie Golob has a home range practice drill to get ready to shoot the Barricades at Bianchi.

And James Jean is spinning himself silly, creating a clay-breaking Impossible Shot.

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA.

Shooting Ranges and Competitions are open and happening. Grab some of your ammo stash and get out there shooting again. And wherever you go, Stay Armed in dangerous times.

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 28th Year

