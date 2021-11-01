Oakley Standard Issue Announces New SI Ballistic HNBL Eyewear

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Oakley Standard Issue has announced the launch of the new SI Ballistic HNBL eyewear exclusively for OSI customers. Where high impact meets low profile, SI Ballistic HNBL is an eyewear platform for everyone. The low-profile design and easy lens exchange allow users to transition from on-duty to off-duty seamlessly while maintaining the performance Oakley SI members know and trust.

“We are proud to introduce HNBL to our community and look forward to introducing this level of performance to the field,” said Erick Poston, Senior Director of Oakley SI. “The HNBL platform’s versatility allows users in the most demanding environments a single solution [that] addresses the need for eyewear performance both on and off the job.”

HNBL was optimized for performance, meeting high impact standards for Mil Spec 32432A and ANSI Z87.1, while keeping a low-profile design. Stress-resistant O Matter™ frame material offers durability and all-day comfort for all face sizes. HNBL is fully compatible with MICH, ACH, CVC, PASGT, Ops-Core®, Team Wendy and Crye helmets. All optional lenses are made of Plutonite®, Oakley’s high purity optical-grade polycarbonate and feature Oakley High-Definition Optics (HDO®) with Polaric Ellipsoid™ geometry.

SI Ballistic HNBL eyewear is available in both Matte Black and Terrain Tan color options with a variety of Oakley lenses to choose from including offerings with Prizm Lens Technology. Additionally, HNBL is prescription ready and available for Industrial Rx. MSRP starting at $166.00. To view and download the full gallery of product images, please visit this page.

To become a member or learn more about Oakley Standard Issue, visit OakleySI.com. Details about products, promotions and future offers can also be found on the Oakley SI Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages.

About Oakley Standard Issue

Oakley Standard Issue is a dedicated division within Oakley, Inc. that is committed to serving the specific needs of the U.S. Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS Professionals. Oakley’s partnership with the U.S. Armed Forces began in the 1980s. The alliance was formed to develop new technologies that improve the safety, performance and comfort of our service members and safety professionals. This passion has driven the creation of the Oakley SI line, offering unprecedented optical clarity while maintaining ultimate levels of protection. New generations of products are constantly being developed at Oakley’s research and development facility in Foothill Ranch, California. Each of these innovations redefine the perception of performance eyewear. For more information about Oakley SI products, visit: www.oakleysi.com.

