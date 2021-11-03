U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- House Bill 227, the constitutional carry bill, is eligible for a vote when the House of Representatives returns to session next week. Please contact your state representative and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 227.
House Bill 227 allows a law-abiding adult who is at least 21 years of age, and legally allowed to possess a firearm, to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have the right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. Additionally, this legislation maintains the existing concealed handgun license system, so citizens who still wish to obtain a permit may do so.
Again, please contact your state representative and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 227.
