U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- House Bill 227, the constitutional carry bill, is eligible for a vote when the House of Representatives returns to session next week. Please contact your state representative and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 227.

House Bill 227 allows a law-abiding adult who is at least 21 years of age, and legally allowed to possess a firearm, to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have the right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. Additionally, this legislation maintains the existing concealed handgun license system, so citizens who still wish to obtain a permit may do so.

Again, please contact your state representative and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 227.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org