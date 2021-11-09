Tactical Deals: Ops-Core FAST SX High Cut Ballistic Tan Helmet $599.98 60% OFF!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has the Ops-Core FAST SX High Cut Ballistic Helmet in Tan for $599.98. That is 60% off and you save $900.00+ off MSRP.

Ops-Core FAST SX High Cut Ballistic Helmet The Ops-Core FAST SX has limited commercially available overruns of the LBH developed for USSOCOM. FEATURES: Ballistic shell made of a hybrid composite of Carbon and Woven Aramid.

Meets key portions of Lightweight ACH (LWACH) helmet testing specifications (per AR PD 10-02)

High Cut

Dedicated armor and mandible components are matched to High Cut Version.

Limited availability configured with EPP w/ Occ-Dial® Fitband Suspension / Retention System.

Features a lightweight Modular Bungee Shroud (MBS) which reduces snag hazards and interference. Integrated carabiner clips improve NVG retention, stability, and reduce interference with rail-mounted accessories. Compatible with FAST Side Armor, FAST Visor, Gunsight Mandible, and Universal Step-In Visor.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.