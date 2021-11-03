Rapid City SD Man Found Guilty of Multiple Firearm Charges

South Dakota – -(AmmoLand.com)- Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that Eric Ladeaux, age 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was found guilty of two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and one count of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm following a federal jury trial in Rapid City, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on October 14, 2021.
Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
The conviction relates to Ladeaux, a person who is prohibited from possessing firearms, possessing firearms that were found after he came into contact with Pennington County Sheriff’s Office deputies in December 2019 and Rapid City Police Department officers in September 2020. Ladeaux was also found to be in possession of an unregistered firearm in the September 2020 stop.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rapid City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Kelderman prosecuted the case.
A presentence investigation was ordered and a sentencing date has not been set. The defendant was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
The Right to keep and bear arms SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED. THAT IS THE LAW. Every free, not incarcerated, American citizen IS the militia and is legally able to possess and use military grade firearms, cannon, explosives, aircraft, naval ships, flame throwers, a o w’s, etc. THAT IS THE LAW. The armed American citizen is needed to maintain the free state of America, your state of freedom and my state of freedom. The RIGHT of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. Government’s ONLY LEGAL role relative to the 2A, to firearms and explosives is SHALL… Read more »
Possession of an unregistered firearm. Does that mean that in South Dakota you need to register every gun in your possession even a 80 percent that you have completed?
I don’t recall a law were all guns are to be registered especially since many of them do not have serial numbers that were made in the good old days.
Something is wrong with the government’s statement or the guy got railroaded into being guilty to a non-existent law. There is no firearm registration law in SD nor at the federal level (except for NFA and DD items).
Thank you. Almost eliminated my number one choice to move to.
ATF Screwing the public and betraying our nation ! ABOLISH THE ATF,RESCIND NFA.