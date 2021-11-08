Self-Defense in Close Quarters, Armed Americans Survive Violent Attacks

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Robyn Sandoval joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

You walked up to the automatic teller machine. It is after dark, but you get your cash and are putting it in your wallet. That is when a man runs up to you and hits you several times. You own a gun. You have your Virginia Concealed Weapons Permit. You’re carrying tonight. You draw your firearm and shoot at your attacker several times. Now your attacker runs away. You stay at the scene and call the police. When the police arrive, you give them a description of your attacker. The police look at the security video from the ATM machine.

Oddly enough, the police also get a call from a man who said he was shot at while he was at the ATM. They ask to meet with the man and take his statement to file a report. The man matches the description of your attacker. Police arrest him. You identify him. He is a repeat criminal with convictions for armed robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Now he is held without bond in the local jail. You suffered minor injuries.

Details aren’t clear, but you hear a car crash nearby. You and your friend go outside to see what happened. The driver gets out of the car and runs away. A minute later, the driver runs up and attacks you and your friend. You shout for him to stop, but your attacker hits you again. You present your firearm and shoot the attacker several times. Now he stops hitting you and your friend. You stop shooting and call 911.

Police arrest your attacker and EMTs take him to the hospital.

You’re working behind the counter at a convenience store. It is a few minutes before 8 in the morning when two men walk into your store. One of them has a gun in his hand and the gun is pointed at you. He tells you to hand over the money and pushes the gun in your face.

You own a gun. You’re carrying concealed. You push the robber’s gun away. You present your firearm and shoot your attacker. Before you can shoot the second robber, both robbers are running from the store. You stop shooting and call 911.

Your attacker ran next door and begged for help from an ambulance that was parked at Chick-Fil-A. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital in critical but stable condition. Police arrested his two accomplices. The news article doesn’t list the criminal charges against the robbers, but it does say that you won’t be charged with a crime.

It is after midnight on a weekday. You hear a stranger at your door. The news article isn’t clear if the door was unlocked open, or if someone in your apartment let the stranger in. Your roommate tries to push the stranger back outside. The stranger draws a gun and the two men fight for it. You’re armed. You shoot the stranger in the chest one time. Now the stranger drops his gun and stops fighting. Unfortunately, you also shot your roommate in the hand.

You and your roommate back up and call 911. Police arrest your intruder. Emergency Medical Services takes both your roommate and the intruder to the hospital for treatment.

A discussion of each story is at the Self Defense Gun Stories podcast webpage.