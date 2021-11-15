U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SilencerCo is launching a free suppressor promo that customers won’t want to miss. Starting November 15, 2021, and running through December 5, 2021, customers who make a purchase over a certain dollar threshold will receive either a free Silencerco Octane or Warlock suppressor. The best part? The free items will ship within six months of the original purchase date.

In order to qualify for a free Warlock 22, customers must spend at least $599 (before tax) on SilencerCo suppressors and accessories. To receive the free Octane 9 or 45, they are required to spend $799 (before tax). The qualifying purchase must include at least one serialized item. There is no limit on free suppressors, however, you can only register up to five free suppressors per submission. Two of SilencerCo’s most iconic silencers, the Octane is primarily used on pistol platforms while the Warlock is intended for rimfire use.

“With the Octane MSRP set at $624 and the Warlock at $323, the potential value in free products for the customer is substantially high,” said VP of Sales Scott Clinger. “That totals almost $1,000 in savings, simply by making a purchase within a certain timeframe.”

Purchases must be made through a retailer between November 15, 2021 – December 5, 2021, to be eligible. After the purchase, the customer needs to register for the promo using a date-stamped receipt and a copy of their form 4. The deadline for registration is December 31, 2021.

SilencerCo reserves the right to end the promotion at any time but will give plenty of notice to customers who wish to take part in the promo. Updates will be posted to the SilencerCo website and social media platforms.

For more information on the details of this promo or to register your purchase, please visit https://silencerco.com/.

