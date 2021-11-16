Smith & Wesson Launches New M&P 10mm M2.0

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today unveiled the latest expansion in its M&P M2.0 line of handguns. The new standard 10mm comes with enhanced features like an optics cut slide with the C.O.R.E.™ system that enables users to mount a variety of popular optics. This handgun is designed to carry an impressive 15 + 1 capacity, ships with two magazines, and, reflecting the needs of the consumer, features Smith & Wesson’s brand new M2.0 flat face trigger design, which is designed to optimize trigger finger placement to allow for more consistent and accurate shooting.

John Myles, Smith & Wesson’s Senior New Product Manager, said, “Having not made a 10mm semi-automatic hand gun since the 1990’s, it’s a pleasure to re-enter that space with the M&P10mm M2.0 pistol. The 10mm caliber has its own following, and our customers have been asking us to bring one back. We are excited to launch this product using the M&P45 M2.0 as a building block to support existing aftermarket accessories that are readily available, as well as adding new enhanced features like the optics ready slide and the new M2.0 flat face trigger.”

These new handguns are purpose-built with the end consumer in mind. They include the M2.0 features and are available with or without an ambidextrous manual thumb safety. Smith & Wesson will offer a shorter 4” configuration of the handgun to allow for quicker clearance of a holster or a slightly longer 4.6” configuration to provide for a longer sight radius to optimize the accuracy of the barrel’s 1-in-10 twist rate. The M&P10mm M2.0 comes with the familiar 18-degree grip angle, four interchangeable palmswell grip inserts, and enhanced grip texture to help manage recoil.

The MSRP on the M&P10mm pistol is $654.00 to $665.00.

To learn more about the Smith & Wesson M&P 10mm pistol series, including spec sheets and images, please click here.

About Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality firearms, related products, and training to the U.S. consumer and law enforcement markets, as well as global military and law enforcement customers. The company’s firearm division brands include Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Performance Center®, and Gemtech®. For more information on Smith & Wesson, call (800) 331-0852 or log on to www.smith-wesson.com.