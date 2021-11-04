The “Protection Against Invasion” Clause, Continuing Treason ~ VIDEO

Opinion

New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- Continued from our last article on Treason, let us look at this more closely.

Repeal Of The Bill Of Rights

Congress cannot modify or abrogate the Bill of Rights through Article 5 of the Constitution, even theoretically. The reason is this: The Bill of Rights is a codification of Natural Law Rights. These Rights precede the creation of Government.

Natural law Rights, particularly our sacred right to keep and bear arms, exist intrinsically in man, bestowed by the grace of the Divine Creator. They aren’t bestowed on man by the grace of Government.

The Article 5 amendment process would also require repealing Article 4 of the Constitution.

Revision Of Article 4 Of The Constitution

Article 4, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution sets forth in critical part that;

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion.”

The “Guarantee” Clause

The first clause, the “GUARANTEE” CLAUSE, isn’t a suggestion or wish, or whim. It is a mandate, guaranteeing REPUBLICANISM.

Even if it were theoretically possible to erase Republicanism through the Article 5 amendment process, most States would never agree to this.

But, AUTHORITARIANISM in the Federal Government cannot logically coexist with REPUBLICANISM in the States. These two forms of Government are logically, not simply empirically, incompatible.

The Government would either have to reject AUTHORITARIANISM or convince the States to agree to AUTHORITARIANISM as the new mode of Government in the Nation.

The “Protection Against Invasion” Clause

The Federal Government isn’t protecting the States from invasion. That is a fact. The Harris-Biden Administration is actively inviting the invasion of the Nation through its “OPEN BORDERS” policy.

The States, as sovereign entities themselves, have every right, and duty, to take those steps necessary to protect themselves from invading hordes if the Federal Government cannot or, as is evident, will not protect the States from invasion.

Texas and Florida are therefore compelled to act to protect themselves from invasion and have done so since the Harris-Biden Administration has refused to do so.

The Administration even tries to prevent the States from protecting their own borders.

These facts suggest the Administration isn’t merely enabling invasion of the Country, it is involved in orchestrating it. This is unconscionable.

The States—all fifty of them—have every right to protect their borders from invasion. They are sovereign entities. The sovereignty of the States is manifested through the Tenth Amendment of the Bill of Rights of the Constitution.

The Tenth Amendment sets forth,

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

The Tenth Amendment is a statement of FEDERALISM. This means that sovereignty is shared between the Federal Government and the States.

The Administration’s actions are inconsistent with the sovereignty of the States, protected under the Tenth Amendment of the Constitution, and with the DOCTRINE OF FEDERALISM, underlying the Tenth Amendment.

The Administration’s actions are also inconsistent with the DOCTRINE OF REPUBLICANISM, mandated by Article 4 of the Constitution, and inconsistent, as well, with its obligations to the States under Article 4.

The States would never agree to revisions of the Constitution that would operate as waivers of Federal Government obligations under Article 4 of the Constitution and of States’ sovereignty under the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution.

The Administration’s unwillingness to protect the States from invasion and, at once, attempting to foreclose States from protecting themselves, is not only unconscionable, it is patently illegal, amounting to treachery and betrayal of the Nation, Constitution, and People.

