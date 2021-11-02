U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, is celebrating pro shooter Troy Livesay’s strong finish at the PRS Great Lakes Regional Finale, which took place October 23 at Turkey Creek Rifle Club in Pleasureville, Kentucky.

Livesay finished fourth at the Finale, as well as third overall for this year’s Great Lakes Regional Series. Throughout the match, Livesay used the new Bushnell Elite Tactical DMR3 scope with G4P reticle. “The Great Lakes Precision Rifle Series is packed full of talented shooters,” Livesay said. “I’m proud to finish third among them for the 2021 season. Just one mistake or one equipment malfunction will put you out of the running in this group. Big thanks to Bushnell and the Elite Tactical DMR3 – this scope is top-notch and I have faith it will perform even in very unfavorable conditions.”

The newly released DMR3 3.5-21×50 FFP and XRS3 6-36×56 FFP scopes feature the most advanced Elite Tactical optical system ever. Both the DMR3 and XRS3 come with a high magnification ED Prime objective, as well as fully multi-coated elements, EXO Barrier protection, and a proprietary G4P reticle with a new reticle element coating. The new coating pushes the limits of the ultrawideband coating system by increasing light transmission by nearly 2% over previous designs. The culmination of these improvements delivers state-of-the-art optical performance in an already proven, durable, and reliable package.

With his qualifying finish at the Great Lakes Regional Finale combined with multiple top place finishes throughout the season, Livesay will be heading to the PRS Pro Series Finale, which takes place November 6 in Raton, New Mexico.

